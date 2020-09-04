ANNA - The Anna City Council announced the members of the city’s first Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Commission during a special meeting held Sept. 1 at the Anna ISD Board Room.

The commission members were chosen by an interview panel made up of Mayor Nate Pike, Mayor Pro Tem Lee Miller and Councilman Josh Vollmer.

"I was extremely impressed with the pool of applicants we had," Pike said. "I was very encouraged by the amount of interest in the advisory council, but on top of that, just the quality of people that want to get involved in the community, which is very critical in this time."

The residents named to the inaugural board were Pete Cain, Dyanne Lockridge, Curtis Scretchen, Amanda Kellham, Lottia Windham, Roxxanne Aragon, Elinor Williams, Mark Mahar, Kathryn Ross, Melverse Jackson and Kimberly Jones.

A total of 36 people applied to be on the 11-member advisory commission.

Pike said that the board would be left alone to determine its own vision and mission. However, he did ask that when subcommittees are formed to address individual issues, that members strongly consider choosing from some of the other applicants. It was a sentiment echoed by both Vollmer and Miller.

"It was an amazing group of people," Miller said recalling the interview process. "It was an extremely entertaining couple of nights and the decision was difficult."

New P&Z member named

Latoya Grady was tabbed to fill an opening on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

She was originally named to the Diversity and Inclusion Commission, but had also expressed interest in P&Z. When an opening on the board came up, she was chosen to fill the seat.

No public comments about budget

As is required by law, the city held a public hearing on the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget and tax rate. There were no public comments on either issue.

Mayor Pike commended city staff again for coming up with a budget that met needs while also slightly lowering the tax rate from $0.591288 per $100 of assessed property to $0.583000.

"They’re cutting costs where they can and looking at what’s necessary versus what is a want, and I think they’re doing an excellent job," he said.