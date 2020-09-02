Mirror report

The Midlothian Police Department will kick off the 2020 National Night Out campaign at an organizational event on Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Community Park, located at 3601 S. 14th St.

At the event, community groups can pick up information about how to organize a National Night Out event in their neighborhoods, which will take place across the country on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 6.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much, much more.

To learn more about how your neighborhood can participate, attend the kickoff event. Although this will be scaled down from previous years in order to allow for social distancing, there will still be plenty of food and entertainment. Bring the kids to see emergency vehicles and equipment and visit with first responders.

To register your neighborhood to participate visit the City of Midlothian’s website and complete the registration form https://www.midlothian.tx.us/FormCenter/Police-12/National-Night-Out-Registration-Form-202-69.