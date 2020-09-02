Aug. 17

• Hamilton, Romonique, 24, accident involving damage to a vehicle; intoxication assault with a vehicle; harassment

• Johnson, Kobe B., 17, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Young, Nathan J., 29, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Ortega, Ariadne, 20, driving while intoxicated

• Villatorro, Juan J., 25, probation violation – possession of marijuana less than two ounces

• Holliday, Justus, 26, probation violation – manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance; probation violation – manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance

• Holbert, Laquintis, 29, bench warrant; aggravated assault against a public servant

• Tovar, Joe F., 51, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent

• Doyle, Russell W., 70, public intoxication

• Knight, Martha B., 55, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than two ounces; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

Aug. 18

• Edwards, George D., 59, driving while intoxicated

• Wilson, Ricky, 38, unlawful restraint

• Lovett, Louis, 41, unlawful restraint

• Mouzakis, Cathleen, 50, possession of a dangerous drug; driving while license is invalid with a previous conviction; forgery of a financial instrument greater than $75; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Robertson, Kevin L., 53, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Zermeno, Jose A., 34, failure to ID fugitive intent giving false info; out of county warrant

• Steele, Matthew R., 38, sexual assault (two counts)

• Garcia, Elizabeth, 27, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Tapia, Carlos A., 39, interfere with emergency request for assistance; assault Class C; ICE detainer

• Sexton, Dylan, 20, evading arrest detention with a vehicle; evading arrest with a vehicle; criminal mischief; failure to appear – burglary of a vehicle 2 or more; failure to appear – fraud use or possession of ID in; failure to appear – unauthorized use of a vehicle; failure to appear – criminal mischief

• Chairez, Gerardo, 28, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 or 2-A less than 1 gram

• Owens, Jonathon, 36, probation violation

• Whitson, Jon, 37, possession with intent to promote child pornography (two counts)

• Cuellar, David 33, indecency with a child, sexual contact

Aug. 19

• Young, Sarah E., 45, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; theft less than $2,500 with two previous convictions; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 3 less than 28 grams

• Woodson, Joecoby, 21, no driver’s license; possession of drug paraphernalia

• White, Conner, 19, public intoxication; assault Class C

• Constancio, Kaydee, 25, assault causing bodily injury

• Hiller, Ayla R., 28, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Maler, Justin J., 20, assault causing bodily injury

• Phelps, James A., 34, assault of a family/household member / impede

• Canty, Samuel, 59, driving while intoxicated

• Moore, Brandt S., 41, parole violation - assault causing bodily injury; theft of property greater than $20,000 but less than $100,000

• Collins, Kendrick, 39, probation violation – driving while license invalid – with CH

• Becerra, Valente, 54, driving while intoxicated - third instance

• Brown, Malik D., 18, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; unlicensed carrying a weapon

• Vargas, Aaron J., 23, parole violation; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 A less than 2 oz; fail to identify fugitive intent giving false info

Aug. 20

• Sauceda, Shirley A., 46, theft of a firearm

• Coulston, Nicholas, 22, criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $20,000; criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Pierce, Ricky D., 63, continuous sexual abuse of a youth

• Prewitt, Gerald A., 38, driving while license invalid

• Holtman, Angelica, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Valles, Jesse, 20, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle

• Mcrae, Chaz K., 32, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Irby, Chantal M., 34, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams

• Rodriguez, Angel M., 27, assault family violence Class C

Aug. 21

• Shofner, Eric D., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Trammell, Wes R., 28, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Burgard, Paul H., 75, sexual abuse of a child – continuous; indecency with a child – sexual contact

• Chandler, Jacori D., 22, possession of marijuana less than two ounces

• Rhodes, Contina M., 46, burglary of a habitation; theft of property; fraudulent use of credit card

• Smalley, Brenite D., 51, credit card or debit card abuse

• Klassen, Ashley N., 29, probation violation – prohibited substance/ ITE

• Brown, Romie W., 46, bench warrant; evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; claiming lottery prize fraud greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; insufficient bond theft property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; claiming lottery prize fraud greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; insufficient bond claim lottery; criminal mischief greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; insufficient bond theft property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; insufficient bond theft property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; insufficient bond burglary of; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• McGlothin, Brittan, 30, forgery of a financial instrument

• Rudd, Christopher, 41, probation violation – possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Contreras, Yunesky, 38, credit card or debit card abuse; violation of motor fuel tax requirement; violation of motor fuel tax requirement

• Lopez, Javier 37, assault causing bodily injury; parole violation – assault family / household member impede

• Perez, Cameryon L., 18, evading arrest/detention; resist arrest search or transport; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500; criminal trespass; failure to ID fugitive intent giving false info; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; speeding; no driver’s license

• Connolly, Robert D., 35, criminal trespass

Aug. 22

• Mathis, Jacqueline, 57, driving while intoxicated

• Weatherford, Andre, 35, continuous violence

• Thompson, Septein, 38, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000

• Doherty, Annie B., 40, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Parker, Vacara M., 46, theft of property greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; possession of a dangerous drug

• Selevera, Jesus, 24, driving while intoxicated

• Carter, Dangelo, 20, evading arrestdetention with a vehicle; unlicensed carrying weapon

• Tapia, Rossiletty, 33, assault causing bodily injury

• Donaldson, Richard, 52, credit card or debit card abuse

• Sanchez, Omar, 19, evading arrestdetention with a vehicle

• King, Christopher, 30, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Carrillo, Anthony, 45, driving while intoxicated

Aug. 23

• Velazquez, Gabriel, 43, driving while intoxicated

• Leddy, Joseph F., 35, public intoxication

• Martinez, Miranda, 43, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Mathis, Robert, 23, driving while intoxicated

• Hodge, Jeremy D., 30, unlicensed carrying weapon; driving while intoxicated/open; failure to appear/bond forfeiture/17.16 warrant; failure to appear/bond forfeiture/17.16 warrant

• Johnson, Johnny L., 36, assault causing bodily injury

• Gibson, Jamendrick, 27, possession of marijuana less than two ounces

• Abdulrahman, Muham, 27, INSB/assault causing bodily injury

• Lesonick, Tyler, 18, assault Class C (two counts)

• Sparks, Brian C., 52, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Gonzalez, Jorge, 35, public intoxication

• McCord, Daniel, 56, driving while intoxicated

• Turner, Dejon, 21, possession of a controlled substance penalty grade 2 less than 1 gram; unlicensed carrying weapon

• Rice, Demariae M., 30, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon

— Compiled by Don Hullett