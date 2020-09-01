The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in an alleged burglary and shooting that took place Monday afternoon. In a release issued Tuesday morning, the department said deputies responded to the 300 block of Red Road in How around 1 p.m. in response to a call about a shooting and burglary.

"Upon arrival, Deputies were advised of the complainant observing his son’s home being burglarized and property being taken out of the home and placed in a vehicle which did not belong to the complainant’s son," the release said. "As the alleged suspects were leaving the home in the vehicle, the complainant fired several rounds at the fleeing vehicle and struck one of the alleged suspects in the leg."

The release also said that the suspects then drove to Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center and the injured suspect was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

GCSO has made one arrest in the case as of Tuesday morning. The department also said the case is on going and more information will be released as it comes available.

