POTTSBORO — Ciara Redden put down 10 kills as Pottsboro defeated Tioga, 25-11, 14-25, 25-15, 25-17, in non-district action.

Hannah Fellinger finished with eight kills and 17 digs, Jordyn Hampton added eight kills, 13 assists and nine digs, Hadley Williams totaled five kills, 17 assists and 11 digs, Autumn Graley collected 14 digs and Taylor Hayes chipped in five kills and two blocks for Pottsboro (5-2), which hosts the Red River Rattlers on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean 3, Howe 0

In Howe, Chloe Farrer had nine kills, 10 digs and two blocks as Tom Bean had a 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 victory over Howe in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind finished with eight kills and four blocks, Laramie Worley chipped in seven kills and six digs, Raylynn Adams totaled 24 assists, seven digs and four kills, Morgan Stroud collected 12 digs and Delaney Hemming added 10 digs for Tom Bean (4-4), which hosts Quinlan Boles on Tuesday night.

Howe will host Collinsville on Tuesday.

Van Alstyne 3, Caddo Mills 0

In Van Alstyne, Ashlyn Quillan had six kills, 12 assists and four digs as Van Alstyne swept Caddo Mills, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16, in non-district action.

Janessa Crawford totaled five kills, two blocks and seven digs, Samantha Moore chipped in five kills and six digs, Hannah Hemphill added two kills, three blocks and three digs, Abby Lange handed out 12 assists to go with eight digs and Valerie Young collected 17 digs for Van Alstyne (7-2), which hosts Bells at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Kennedale 3, Gunter 2

In Gunter, Rayanna Mauldin had 15 kills for the Lady Tigers but Kennedale, which was a Class 4A state semifinalist last season, came away with a 25-23, 16-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-8 victory in non-district action.

Hanna Rubis added nine kills for Gunter (7-1), which hosts Melissa on Tuesday night.

In earlier non-district action at Gunter, the Lady Tigers picked up a 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 victory against Aubrey. Bethany Gilbreath led with 10 kills and Mauldin contributed seven kills.

Anna 3, Bells 1

In Anna, Gabby Smith had 11 kills and five digs for Bells but Anna earned the 11-25, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24 victory against the Lady Panthers in non-district play.

Jaiden Tocquigny added nine kills and three blocks, Carson Gafford chipped in six kills and two blocks, Cheznie Hale handed out 15 assists, Blair Baker finished with 11 assists and Mia Moore collected 14 digs for Bells (4-3), which travels to Van Alstyne at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Paris 3, Whitesboro 0

In Paris, Aubri Falco had six kills, 12 assists, five digs and three aces for Whitesboro but Paris came away with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 victory over the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Libby Langford added six kills, three digs and two aces, Karley Wolf chipped in five kills and four digs, Elly Harper finished with four kills, seven assists and six digs and Abby Robinson collected 16 digs for Whitesboro (1-5), which plays at Whitewright on Tuesday.

Collinsville 3, Gainesville 0

In Gainesville, the Lady Pirates earned a sweep against Gainesville in non-district action.

Collinsville (3-5) will travel to Howe on Tuesday night.