Hundreds of cars filled with families from around the area were lined up down NW 9th Avenue Saturday morning, waiting to receive free school supplies for the upcoming school year, donated by area members of the community, at the Black Historical Cultural Center, located at 901 N. Hayden St.

Representatives from the Black Historical Cultural Center, Shi Lee’s Barbecue and Soul Food, as well as the Solidarity Isn’t Silent organization, came together to distribute donated school supplies to around 1,000 children of the Amarillo community Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers distributed backpacks, separated by grade level, filled with everything on the school supply lists for students, except for sanitizing wipes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Melodie Graves, one of the organizers of Saturday’s event, said providing this service to children in the community is extremely important, especially during the pandemic.

"We know that to build confidence, you have to have what you need in order to go back to school, so we wanted to make sure the kids had what they needed," she said. "We also wanted to alleviate the stress of parents having to figure out, when they are unemployed and things like that during the pandemic, how they are going to make sure the kids have what they need."

Karah Gilbert, the founder of Solidarity Isn’t Silent and one of the organizers of Saturday’s event, said events like this bring members of the community together. Gilbert thinks events like this serve as a bridge between residents who live in different parts of Amarillo.

Solidarity Isn’t Silent was founded in the Amarillo community not long after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis in late May. Gilbert said the goal of the organization is to be a voice and educate members of the community about biases and the presence of white privilege.

This is the first time these three groups came together to host an event like this, Graves said. It meant a lot to Graves to see the number of volunteers willing to give their time and effort to make sure students have a successful start to the school year.

Graves said it also took the individuals who donated supplies and funds toward purchasing the supplies to make this event happen.

"It took the heart of the community, the heart of the city, to come and say that they were willing to give," Graves said. "We are only individual people, and we can’t do it by ourselves. Having these other people available to be able to help us is amazing."

Monica Blakemore, a member of the Solidarity Isn’t Silent organization and a member of the board of the Black Historical Cultural Center who volunteered at Saturday’s event, said it was a beautiful thing seeing the distribution of the supplies and giving any student the equal opportunity prior to the school year beginning.

But the diversity in the volunteers also stood out to Blakemore, she said.

"We have men and women out here, boys and girls out here actually helping, of all races," she said. "This sends a whole different message out to Amarillo, and this is what we call unity."

Participating in the distribution of the school supplies meant a lot to Gilbert, she said.

"It’s an amazing opportunity to just see people do good. In a world that has just gone to a lot of chaos and misunderstanding, this just gives you the chance to look at the world as, ‘Hey, you know what, there are good people, there are opportunities to help,’" she said. "Just seeing families be blessed, coming through the line with smiles on their face, and knowing that stress is relieved, that they have what they need for the upcoming school year."

Graves said when she saw the reactions of the kids receiving backpacks filled with school supplies, it made this whole initiative worth it.

"We talk about the need, but when you come out here and you actually see it, you almost tear up because you know how important your work is," Graves said. "We have been putting in a lot of late nights, a lot of this and a lot of that, but all of that is worth it when you see these kids so happy in grabbing these backpacks, and they’re extremely happy."

For more information about the Solidarity Isn’t Silent organization, visit https://solidarityisntsilent.com. For more information about the Black Historical Cultural Center, visit https://www.facebook.com/amarillobhcc/.