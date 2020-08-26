By Bill Spinks
wspinks@waxahachietx.com
The first round of Best of Ellis County 2020 is complete and the nominations are in. Congratulations are in order for the Top 3 finalists in each of the 172 categories included in this year’s contest.
"There are thousands of Ellis County businesses, and to be honored as one of the Top 3 in any category is a great achievement," said Colten Crist, Waxahachie Media Group director of operations and advertising. "These businesses represent the very best in the region as voted on by our neighbors."
The final round of voting for Best of Ellis County 2020 will be multiple choice and will allow readers to choose first place from among the top three nominees in each category. This final round will run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11. All votes in this round will be cast online at https://waxahachietx.com and https://midlothianmirror.com.
The winners in each category will be announced at a time to be determined.
Tens of thousands of nominations were submitted, and a third-party review committee has made all attempts to ensure that business names appear correctly on the Top 3 list. However, if your business name contains any errors, please let us know by emailing us at news@waxahachietx.com.
The Top 3 winners are listed below.
Allergist — Dr. Scot Laurie, Allergy & Asthma Center; Dr. Basem M. Jassin, MD
Audiologist — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie; Audiological services of Ellis County; Paul Stephenson, Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center
Barber Shop — The Man Cave Hair Parlor; Lucky's Barber Shop; Cut 'N' Up Barber Shop
Chiropractor — Bethany Barnes, Body in Balance Chiropractic; Dr. Krystle Moreland, Pace Progressive Pace Chiropractic; Taryn Lowery, Peace of Life Chiropractic
Counseling — Tree of Life Counseling Center; Paws For Reflection Ranch; Restoring Minds Counseling Services
Dentist — Dr. Stephanie Singleton, Buffalo Creek Dental; Dr. Mark D. Morgan, DDS; Dr. Scott Clinton, Waxahachie Family Dentistry
Dermatologist — Dr. Andrew Word, Word Dermatology; Dr. Kent Aftergut; Katie Heimer, U.S. Dermatology Group
Emergency Room — Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie; Altus Emergency Center Waxahachie; Ennis Regional Medical Center
Eye Care Provider — Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source; Family Eye Clinic; Dr. Jerry Northcutt OD
Eyeglass Provider — America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses; Family Eye Clinic; Vision Source Waxahachie
Family Physician — Dr. Jesus Trejo, Baylor Scott and White; Jareka Anderson, VIP Healthcare; Dr. John A. Bousquet III, MD Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center
Full Service Salon — Salon Meraki; Salon Gatsby; Eye Candy Salon
Gym — Snap Fitness; Gold's Gym; Swink Athletics
Hairdresser — Sarah Steele, Salon Meraki; Kellie Castillo, Salon Gatsby; Eye Candy Salon
Hearing Aid Provider — Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center; Livingston Hearing Aid Center; Beltone
Home Health Care — Hygia Healthcare; Vineyard Home Health; Kindred At Home
Hospital — Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center; Ennis Regional Medical Center; Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Mani / Pedi Company — T Nails & Spa; Artisan Nails & Spa; Downtown Digits
Massage — SPA Face + Body; Soyokaze Massage Therapy; Vogue Salon and Spa
Medical Clinic — Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center – Waxahachie; Baylor Scott & White Family Medical Center – Midlothian; Methodist Family Health Center – Waxahachie
Nursing Home — Midlothian Healthcare Center; Trinity Nursing & Rehabilitation of Italy; Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehab Waxahachie
OB/GYN — Jason P. Brown, MD PLLC; Dr David Morehead – Women’s Health Specialist of North Texas; Dr. Kristin Williams MD
Optometrist — Dr. Alex J. Robinson, Vision Source; R Galen Kemp MD; Dr. Marvin Brown - Vital Vision
Orthodontist — Dr. Stanley Parker, Parker & Moore Orthodontics; Dr. Claude Stephens - Family First Orthodontics; Dr. Laura Morgan, Morgan Orthodontics
Orthopedic Group — Marc A. Roux, MD Waxahachie Orthopedics and Sports Medicine; Baylor Scott & White Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Institute Waxahachie; Arlington Orthopedics – Midlothian
Pediatric Dentist — Shelly Clark, Dentistry for Children; Dr. Armin Aliefendic at Just for Kids; Jon Ousley, DDS, MSD Just for Kids
Pediatrician — Dr. Travis Henry, Baylor Scott & White; Dr. Mary J. Strength, MD, Pediatric Healthcare Associates; Deborah Chan Fung, MD, Baylor Family Medical Center
Pharmacy — H-E-B Pharmacy; All Care Pharmacy; CVS
Physical Therapy — Ennis Regional Medical Center; Marcy Maines, PT; Baylor Institute for Rehabilitation Waxahachie
Place to Have a Baby — Born 2 B A Blessing Birth Center; Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Waxahachie; Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Spa — SPA Face + Body; True Reflection - Skin Professionals; Vogue Salon & Spa
Weight Loss Center — Diet Solution Centers – Waxahachie; Camp Gladiator; Waxahachie Family YMCA
Yoga Studio — Big Yoga Co.; YogaFire Midlothian; Crescent Yoga Studio & Eco-Boutique
All-Around Food — Super Sliders; Cotton Patch Café; Cancun's Ameri-Mex Restaurants
Asian Food — Hibachio; Ohana; Osuba
Bakery — Creations Baking Company; Ollie Cakes Bakery; Bittersweet Bakery
Bar & Grill — College Street Pub; Big Al's Down The Hatch; Chili's
Barbeque — The Vault Smokehouse; Bluebonnet BBQ; Hissy Fits BBQ
Breakfast — Cancun's Ameri-Mex Restaurant; Butter & Grace; Two Amigos Taqueria
Brewery & Winery — Railport Brewing Company; Cork House Winery; Sugar Ridge Winery
Caterer — Hissy Fits BBQ; My Sister’s Affair; Bluebonnet BBQ
Chicken — Chick-fil-A; Chicken Express; Kika's Grilled Chicken
Chips 'N Salsa — El Fenix; El Mexicano Grille; Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food
Cup of Coffee — Three Rivers Coffee Co.; White Rhino Coffee; Fresh Market Coffee
Dessert — The Dessert Spot; The Doves Nest; Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods
Enchilada — El Fenix; Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food; Two Amigos Taqueria
Hamburger — Branded Burger; Pop's Burger Stand; Super Sliders
Happy Hour — Big Al’s Down The Hatch; Sonic Drive-In; Chili's
Hot Wings — Jimmy's Wings and Burgers; Wingstop; Buffalo Wild Wings
Italian Restaurant — Tuscan Slice; Olive Garden; Panza's Tapping Italy
Lunch — Super Sliders; Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods; Doves Nest
Margarita — Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food; El Mexicano Grille; Chili’s
Mexican Restaurant — El Mexicano Grille; Campuzano's Fine Mexican Food; El Fenix
Pasta — Olive Garden Italian Restaurant; Tuscan Slice; Tomatoes Mexican & Italian
Sandwich — Farm Luck Soda Fountain & Dry Goods; McAlister's Deli; Jimmy Johns
Smoothie — Smoothie King; Ovilla Nutrition; Smoothie Factory
Steak — Rockett Café; Logan's Roadhouse; Bistro 115
Taco — Tacos 4 Life; Taco Casa; Two Amigos Taqueria
Take Out/Drive-Thru — Chick-fil-A; Three Rivers Coffee Co.; Whataburger; Super Sliders
Waitstaff — Chick-fil-A; Three Rivers Coffee Co.; Hissy Fits BBQ
Charity Event — Brilliance; Civic Center Christmas Event; Share The Love, CASA of Ellis County
Event Venue — Hidden Waters Wedding and Events Venue; Old Bison Ranch Forreston; Firefly Gardens
Family Attraction — The Arcade; Mosaic Madness; Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park
Family Entertainment — The Arcade; Mosaic Madness; ShowBiz Cinema
Hotel/Resort — Hampton Inn & Suites Waxahachie; Courtyard by Marriott, Midlothian; Best Western Plus Waxahachie Inn & Suites
Local Band/DJ — DJ Alexx; DJ Wild Thang; Jason Herrin
Park — Getzendaner Park; Lions Park; Bluebonnet Park
Place to have a birthday party — The Arcade; Urban Air Air Trampoline and Adventure Park; Mosaic Madness
Place to host a work event — Mosaic Madness; Waxahachie Civic Center; The Arcade
Seasonal Attraction — Scarborough Renaissance Festival; Bethlehem Revisited; Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm
A/C & Heating Company — Hardin Heating & Air; O'Daniel Air; Wrzesinski Refrigeration Heat & Air
Carpet/Flooring Sales Company — Jerry's J&W Carpet and Flooring; Lone Star Floor Covering; Glenn's Warehouse Carpets
Contractor — Red Hammer Construction; Texas Iron Concepts; JM Renovations
Electrician — Brad Tyner, Tyner Electric; Brian DeBorde, DeBorde Electric Inc.; Jason Shafer & Shafer Electrical Contracting
Garage Door Company — Kopec Overhead Doors; Midlothian Garage Door; Southern Door & Opener
Insurance Agent — Adam Rope - State Farm Insurance; Andrea Walton - State Farm Insurance Agent; Casey McCabe, Texas Farm Bureau
Lawn / Landscaping Company — Mow Pros; Ricky D's Lawncare; EarthTones Greenery
Pest Control Company — Ellis County Pest Services; Pestek Pest Control Solutions; Cross Country Pest Control
Plumber — Bahama Plumbing, LLC; DAZ Plumbing & Locating; Djm Plumbing
Roofing Company — Centennial Roofing; Red Hammer Construction; Synergy Roofing & Remodeling Solutions, LLC
Swimming Pool Designer — Splash Pools Inc; A-Oasis Pools and Outdoor Living; Bright Pools
Swimming Pool Service — Relax & Swim; A+ Reliable Pool Service; Bright Pools
Tree Service Company — Mow Pros; T's Trees and More; Liberty Tree Service
Child Care — Promise Child Development Center; Firehouse Kids; Condor Child Care
Learning Center — Mathnasium; Emerald Cities Therapies; Children's Montessori Center
Local College — Navarro College; Southwestern Assemblies of God University; Navarro College At Waxahachie
Martial Arts Studio — Ellis County Martial Arts; Poteet Martial Arts; Wise Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Private School — St. Joseph Catholic School; Ovilla Christian School; Waxahachie Preparatory Academy
Attorney — Law Offices of Dan Gus; Connie McGuire, McGuire Law Office; Jason Willet
Coach, Team Name — Sam Harrell, Ennis Lions; Ryan Wise, Wise Brazillian Jiu Jitsu; Justin Blackwell, Heritage Baseball
Elected Official — Krystal Valdez, Ellis County Clerk; Todd Little, Ellis County Judge; Paul Perry, Precinct 3 Commissioner
Firefighter — Captain Jon Wilson; Brent Fuller, Waxahachie; AJ Jakubik, Red Oak Fire Department
Health Care Hero — Terri Allen, Ennis Regional Medical Center; Dr. John Bousquet; Ennis Regional Medical Center
Police Officer — Scott Brown, Midlothian PD; Austin Starkey, Waxahachie PD; Abe Partington
Teacher — Whitney Starkey, Finley Jr. High; Eric Janszen, Principal, Maypearl High School; Heather Stevenson, Ennis ISD
Accounting Firm — A Plus Bookkeeping & Tax; Carl E. Wessels, CPA; Grant & Weedon PC
Accounting/Tax Prep — A Plus Bookkeeping & Tax; Carl E. Wessels, CPA; Taxes by Lorri
Apartments — Park Place Apartments; Oxford at Crossroads Centre; Heritage Square Townhomes
Bank — Citizens National Bank of Texas; First Financial Bank; Community National Bank & Trust of Texas
Financial Advisor/Consultant — Lee Straley-Miller, LPL Financial; Bradley Picha and The Fitzpatrick Group; Joseph Gibbons, Gibbons Solutions
Home Builder — John Houston Custom Homes; Elmwood Custom Homes; JAG Construction
Investment Firm — Lee Straley-Miller - LPL Financial; Edward Jones; LPL Financial
Mortgage Company — Trinity Oaks Mortgage; Lisa Burkes, SunWest Mortgage; Gateway
Real Estate Agent — Dawana Quintana, Keller Williams; Cody Creamer, Caldwell Banker; Paul Fritz, EXP Reality
Real Estate Company — Keller Williams; Meta Real Estate; Knob & Key Realty
Title Company — Fidelity National Title, The Baker Firm; Town Square Title; Ellis County Title Company
Assisted Living — Brookdale Waxahachie; Buffalo Creek Assisted Living; Brookdale Assisted Living
Bail Bonds — AAA-Aggie Bail Bonds; Ellis County Bail Bond; A-1 Bail Bonds
Car Wash — Waxahachie Express Car Wash; Wash Masters #12; The Wash on Brown
Carpet Cleaning Company — Compton's Carpet Cleaning & Restoration; Tower's Restoration and Cleaning; Gleam Clean Carpet Cleaning
Dance Studio — Sandi’s School of Dance; Tammy's Dance Center; Danceworks
Driving School — Waxahachie Driving School; Midlothian Driving School; Red Oak Driving School
Dry Cleaners — Dry Clean Super Center; Mighty Clean Laundry; Felcman's Ladies Shop & Gifts Dry Cleaners & Laundry
Embroidery/Screen Print — Chaney's Designs; Embroideme; Texas Sports Locker
Funeral Home — Green Funeral Home; Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home; J. E. Keever Mortuary, Inc.
Graphics / Signs — Quickway Signs; Ideal Imagez; AmeriGrafix
Home/Commercial Cleaning — Texas Clean Team, LLC; Simply Pure Commercial Cleaning Services; SouthernMaid Cleaning Co LLC
Industry — Action Fire Pros dba Action Automatic Sprinklers, Inc. and Action Fire Alarm LLC; Diamond M Containers; Cardinal IG Company
Kennels — Camp FurBaby Dog Boarding Hotel; Midlo Mutt Hut; The Balanced Canine DFW, LLC
Law Firm — KJ Law; The Hale Law Firm, P.C.; Gus & Gilbert Law Firm
Locksmith — A Quick Key; Pop-A-Lock DFW South; CeeDee's Locksmith
Pet Grooming Company — Pampered Pets Grooming; April's Pet Grooming; Bow Wow Barbers
Photography — Bailee Sterling, Bailee Sterling Photography; Sierra Matteson, Sierra Summer Photography and Film; Angela Peery, Angela Peery Photography
Propane Provider — Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware; Nelson Propane Gas Inc.; Pearman Oil & LP Gas Inc.
Recycling Company — HLH&R Scrap Metal; Waste Connections Of Texas – Waxahachie; Oak Cliff Metals
Retirement Community — Legacy Oaks of Midlothian; Arabella of Red Oak; Brookdale Waxahachie
Septic Service — Dulworth Septic Services; Septics Plus; B&J Wakefield
Storage Facility — Ables Mini & RV Storage; Istor Self Storage LLC
Tanning Salon — SPA Face + Body; Planet Beach; Beauty Lane Spa
Tattoo Parlor — Crafted Image; Inkmasters Waxahachie Tattoo Studio; Immortal Inc
Towing Service — Tow Pro Wrecker Service; DRP Auto Body & Towing; Harris Body Shop
Vet Clinic — Animal Hospital of Ovilla; Waxahachie Veterinary Clinic; 14th Street Veterinary Clinic
Wedding Venue — Hidden Waters Wedding and Events Venue; Old Bison Ranch; Willow Creek Wedding and Events Venue, LLC
Antique/Resale — Red Barn Flea Market; Tight Wallets Resale; Best Little Resale Shop in Hachie
Appliance Store — Lowe's; C.A. Wilson Appliance, Electronics & Mattresses; Best Buy
Boutique — SMD Designs + Boutique; Vaquera's Boutique; Kimmy’s Boutique
Building Supply — Lowe's; Blackland Building Supply; Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware
Department Store — Belk; TJ Maxx; JCPenney
Electronics Store — Best Buy; Walmart; CA Wilson
Farm Equipment Dealer — Tractor Supply Co.; Atwoods; Landmark Equipment
Feed / Farm Supply — Boyce Feed & Grain; Tractor Supply Co.; Atwoods
Flea Market — Red Barn Flea Market; DL Treasures Indoor Flea Market; Tight Wallets Resale
Florist — Blooms & More Flowers & Gifts; Petals Plus Florist & Gifts; Eubank Florist & Gift
Furniture Store — Red Barn Flea Market; Happy's Home Furnishings; Furniture By Sleep Quarters
Grocery Store — H-E-B; Brookshire's; Kroger
Hardware Store — Higginbotham Brothers Ace Hardware; Lowe's; Home Depot
Health Food Store — Ann's Health Food Center & Market; 342 Nutrition; Wild Thyme Herb Shop
Jewelry Store — Sarah Briggs Jewelry; Caves Jewelry Inc.; Wiley's Diamonds & Fine Jewelry
Mattress Store — Mattress Firm Waxahachie Crossing; Sleep Experts; The Texas Mattress Factory
Nursery / Garden Supply — The Greenery; Roland's Nursery; EarthTones Greenery
Pawn Shop — Waxahachie Pawn; Ennis Pawn; Dallas Pawn and Jewelry
Shoe Store — Famous Footwear; Shoe Carnival; Belk
Thrift Store — Tight Wallets Resale; Red Barn Flea Market; FirstLook Boutique
Best Benefits Program — John Houston Family of Companies; HEB; Ennis Regional Medical Center
Best Boss — Matt Keever, Mow Pros; Michael Kuentz, Trinity Oaks Mortgage; Nelda Brown, Red Barn Flea Market
Best Training Program — Keller Williams Realty Ellis County; Hygia Healthcare; HEB
Employer — John Houston Family of Companies; Mow Pros; Ennis Regional Medical Center
Employment Agency — Top Notch Personnel; Personnel Services; Eclipse Professional Services
Most Innovative Workplace — John Houston Family of Companies; Sarah Briggs Jewelry; Hygia Healthcare
Auto Glass Repair Company — J & B Auto Glass Repair; Bigstick Motorsport; Mickey Clark Already Auto Glass
Auto Paint & Body Company — Kozlovsky's Collision Repair; Ellis County Auto Repair Collision Repair Specialist; James Body Shop
Auto Parts Store — AutoZone; O'Reilly Auto Parts; Vineyard's Parts Plus
Automotive Service — Bigstick Motorsports Auto and Performance Shop; Featherston Auto Repair; My Father's Shop
Brake Repair — Bigstick Motorsports Auto and Performance Shop; Luckie's Auto/Truck Repair; Featherston Auto Repair
Car Salesman — Trey McKesson, Silver Star Motors; Scott Smith, Waxahachie Autoplex; Thomas Bartee, Ennis Ford
Muffler Repair — Eric's Garage & Custom Muffler Shop; Elete Tire and Automotive; Bigstick Motorsports Auto and Performance Shop
New Car Dealer — Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac; Ennis Ford, Inc.; Waxahachie Autoplex
Oil Change Service — Waxahachie Kwik Kar Lube & Auto Repair; Valvoline Express Care; Kwik Kar Lube & Auto Repair Ennis
Tire Shop — Sardis Tires & Wheels; Discount Tire; Branden McClain, McClain Total Car Care
Tractor Sales — Central Kubota, LLC; Landmark Equipment; Tractor Supply Co.
Transmission Repair — All Pro Transmission; Martinez Transmission Shop; Ennis Transmission Auto & Diesel Repair
Used Car Dealer — Silver Star Motors; Waxahachie Autoplex; Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac