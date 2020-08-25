8 a.m. update: Tropical Storm Laura has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico off the west coast of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Gulf Coast residents from San Luis Pass in East Texas to Ocean Springs, Miss., should watch for storm surges, forecasters say. Storm surges can mean deadly flooding from rising seawater moving inland from the coastline.

A hurricane watch is in effect for coastal residents from San Luis Pass to Morgan City in southwest Louisiana. A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible in the watch area and is issued typically about 48 hours before the first anticipated occurrence of tropical storm-force winds, forecasters say.

Laura is projected to move away from Cuba and out of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday before heading into the central and northwestern part of the Gulf at night.

By Wednesday, Laura should be approaching the Texas-Louisiana border and making landfall later that night or early Thursday, forecasters say.

Tuesday forecast for Austin: The day will be hot and dry before the area develops chances for rain with the arrival of Tropical Storm Laura on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Weather Service said.

Austin will have mostly sunny skies during the day and the high temperature will be near 99 degrees, forecasters said. At night, temperatures will remain above 79 degrees amid partly cloudy skies.

The path of Tropical Storm Laura has shifted west in the Gulf of Mexico, which mean the storm could make landfall as a hurricane late Wednesday or early Thursday on the upper Texas coast or over southwest Louisiana, the weather service said.

With Laura’s landfall, peripheral showers and storms will be possible in the Austin area on Wednesday and Thursday. Even with the hub of Laura expected to be near the Texas-Louisiana border, up to an inch of rainfall is forecast for the Austin area, the weather service said.

Chances for rain will start after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m., a high near 96 and a heat index as high as 107. Party cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 p.m., and a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 78.

Friday: Sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 100. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 77.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 97. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 78.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 97.