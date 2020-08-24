After having their projectors off for six months, Alamo Drafthouse will reopened this weekend with a new release and more.

Governor Greg Abbott allowed theaters to reopen last month, but Alamo Drafthouse remained closed until last Thursday. Ed Dodds, Vice President of operations for Alamo, said it was a deliberate decision so they could ensure their protocols would be best for team members and guests.

"We feel like we have some leading industry practices in place," Dodds explained. "We feel we’re going to provide a very safe environment for everyone returning to the movies."

Part of their decision was how their weren’t many films available to show until now, and they have three new movies for the next few weekends. The reopening is starting with "Unhinged," followed by "New Mutants," and the highly-anticipated Christopher Nolan film "Tenet."

Films like "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," "the Avengers" and "The Greatest Showman" will also be showing this weekend, all of which Dodds hopes will be a treat for viewers.

"We’ve always taken pride that we are one of the last places that can provide a truly submersive movie-viewing experience," said Dodds. "After everything that’s been going on and the stress people have endured, I think they need to be able to go inside a dark auditorium and get lost in a story."

There are some changes that come with reopening, which has been a pattern with all businesses throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks will be required for everyone entering the building, guests that are showing signs of illness will be checked on by a team member and, if asked to leave, they will be refunded for the ticket and food.

Team members will have wellness screenings before their shifts and the menu will be reduced so employees can focus on safety practices. A two-seat buffer will be automatically placed when a guest buys a ticket, and extensive sanitation will be done every night and between showings.

Dodds said the theater is having a good response to reopening weekend so far and that it will be a special occasion to have the show go on.

"When we welcomed the team members back for their retraining, it was a great moment seeing them walk in, they’re what make the Alamo special," Dodds recalled. "And as guests arrive for that first showing, it will be a special moment for all of us."

To view a full list of Alamo Drafthouse’s screenings or to purchase tickets, visit drafthouse.com/lubbock.