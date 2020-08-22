Along with public school districts and private schools across the state of Texas and the Panhandle, local institutions of higher education are also preparing to have students return to campus for in-person learning during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amarillo Globe-News spoke with officials from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University, which both start their fall semesters Monday, about what students should expect from the fall semester and what precautions are being put in place because of the ongoing pandemic.

Amarillo College

While Amarillo College will be offering in-person classes starting Monday, many of the classes will also be offered to students in different ways, including in a hybrid model, classes being simulcast as well as the option of remote-learning, so there can continue to be flexibility in the midst of the pandemic.

Sadie Newsome, the media director for Amarillo College, said officials with the college took the majority of the summer trying to figure out plans for students to continue their education no matter what situation they are going through.

"We are not a one size fits all institution," she said. "We (were) very conscious of that, when we were making these plans, and made a point to individualize these experiences. … We’ve kind of avoided putting out a whole bunch of really broad mandates because we have to adopt a little bit more of a customized approach to making sure that this works for all of the different folks that we have here at AC."

The initial meeting of the class, no matter if it is hosted on Monday or Tuesday, will be remote, Newsome said. This is to make sure instructors have the opportunity to communicate with their students about campus safety protocols as well as specific instructions on what their specific class is going to look like.

For the individuals who have on-campus classes, the college is requiring mask-wearing on each of its campuses, Newsome said, as well as increasing its sanitization protocols.

The college also moved classes around to different locations, making sure that the bigger classes with more students are in locations with more space, implementing social distancing, Newsome said.

"It was a big fun puzzle that we did this summer," she said. "There’s been a lot of work that has gone into planning ahead to make sure that this resumption of in person classes is smooth and safe."

For students and staff, the college will soon be unveiling a phone application for students and staff to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms prior to coming on the Amarillo College campus. Newsome said this app will also help the college with contact tracing, if an individual contracts the virus.

Newsome said she believes Amarillo College is ready for students to be back on campus and continue learning. But she emphasized the importance of institutions to continue to be flexible during the pandemic, stating that the college has a plan in place for remote learning to continue if the COVID-19 situation escalates in the community or on campus.

"It is incredibly important for Amarillo College and institutions like us (to) retain flexibility for our students," she said. "Regular life complicates things like going to college as it is and right now, life is more complicated for the general population, our students included, than usual."

Classes will begin Monday, but students can continue to register for classes at the college until Wednesday.

West Texas A&M University

Officials with West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) are also preparing for students to come on campus for in-person instruction in the fall semester beginning Monday.

Neil Terry, the executive vice president and provost at the university, said preparations have occurred throughout the summer, implementing social distancing and spacing within the classrooms as well as integrating technology into the classroom to provide the same experience from students having to learn remotely. The university is also requiring the wearing of face coverings throughout the campus.

Throughout the summer, Terry said the university reached out to both faculty and students about their choices regarding in-person or remote learning for the upcoming fall semester.

"Much of our modifications throughout the summer have been going through and trying to let people have, whether it be a faculty member or whether it be a student, to give them as many options as they can to pursue courses in the format that they want to pursue in this fall," he said. "We are still in a situation where, probably, a third of people out there don’t believe COVID is all that big of a deal. You have another third that would end up going through and think that this is really really serious, and people need to take it more (seriously). It’s hard to end up going through and (trying) to manage through that."

WTAMU, along with the other universities in the Texas A&M University System, will have access to free COVID-19 testing. There will be a central location for the testing, which consists of a mouth swab.

Terry said with that testing, he is expecting there will be some students who test positive for the virus. But he feels that with their plans for isolation and remote learning, WTAMU is prepared.

"Hopefully, we can be a part of the solution to this problem," he said. "I don’t know that universities have to go through a panic if they have some people end up testing positive if they are taking actions that are trying to address the issue."

Kylie Scott, a senior plant, soil and environmental sciences major and current student body vice president, said while it has been an unusual transition into the upcoming fall semester, she believes university leaders have done a great job preparing for it with the ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

Scott said while people may not agree with the mandates and safety precautions, it is important for all students and staff to abide by those protocols to keep learning as normal as possible for the fall semester.

"Especially the student leaders on campus, we are all begging students to please follow guidelines, for those of us who desperately want to see an in-person class throughout the rest of the semester," Scott said. "Regardless of your opinion on the pandemic, having classes in person is a privilege that not all universities are offering. It may not be fun, but it’s necessary."

A successful fall term will come down to everyone doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus, Terry said.

"We have to have really open and honest communication," Terry said. "We all have to do our part to keep each other safe, and we need to be flexible. This is not going to be a fall like any other term."

For more information about the upcoming fall semester for both of these institutions, visit their respective websites: www.actx.edu and www.wtamu.edu.