The former president of the Williamson County Deputies Association has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the county, saying he was fired in June because he reported violations at the sheriff’s office, including one in connection to an inmate’s death.

According to the lawsuit, Michael Klier this year reported to the district attorney’s office that Facebook posts from a group of Williamson County medics made light of the 2018 death of inmate Daniel McCoy. It said he made the report after sheriff’s investigators refused to consider the posts, the lawsuit said.

No charges have ever been brought against anyone in the sheriff’s office in connection with McCoy’s death.

Williamson County Assistant District Attorney Mike Davis told Klier in January that "had I known about the messages (Facebook) it may have changed my mind about the need for a grand jury," according to the lawsuit.

On Thursday, Williamson County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Tim Ryle said that "a review of the record will show Michael Klier was fired for untruthfulness during the investigation into his failure to submit evidence in this case (McCoy’s case), which was in 2019."

"That review would show a pattern of his attempts to divert attention away from his actions and place blame elsewhere. The review will also show Michael Klier was advised by his attorney to run over to the district attorney and file a whistleblower complaint before the sheriff’s office placed him on administrative leave as the investigation progressed stating, it would look better for him," Ryle said.

The Williamson County district attorney’s office could not comment because the issue involves a pending investigation and pending lawsuit, District Attorney Shawn Dick said Wednesday.

Klier’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment this week.

McCoy, 24, who was mentally ill, became violently sick at the Williamson County Jail and later died on April 18, 2018, according to a federal lawsuit his mother filed in November 2019 against the county. That lawsuit, which is pending, said McCoy was denied medical treatment at the jail that could have saved his life.

Four officers at the jail also were sued in connection with McCoy’s death — Bradley Brown, Adrian Nira, Carlos Paniagua and Ty Roggenkamp.

Klier said in his lawsuit that he was called to McCoy’s cell in April 2018 when McCoy was found unconscious. Klier "concluded the medic (Sgt. Nira) had been reckless in his handling of Daniel McCoy and that his reckless actions resulted in the prisoner’s death," according to the lawsuit.

Klier was a detective at the time and was investigating McCoy’s death, the lawsuit states.

It said that during his investigation, Klier learned of a Facebook group that medics for the sheriff’s office had formed.

"In these social media posts and comments, members of the group were laughing about Daniel McCoy’s death," the lawsuit said. "In one comment, the poster bragged they had saved the county a thousand dollars a month in medication costs."

A short time after Klier notified Sheriff Robert Chody and other sheriff’s officials about the Facebook posts in April 2019, a commander told him to omit the messages from the report, according to the lawsuit.

The commander "advised him they did not have anything to do with the event in the cell, and indicated the Facebook messages merely constituted bad (unauthorized) conduct by the individuals involved in posting the messages," the lawsuit said.

Klier also asked two sheriff’s lieutenants on Nov. 7, 2019, what he should do about the Facebook messages since the sheriff’s office had received an open records request for all of Klier’s work in the McCoy case, according to the lawsuit.

It said the lieutenants did not offer any guidance. Klier gave a statement to the sheriff’s office of professional standards about the Facebook messages in December, the lawsuit said. A few day later, it said, the office placed Klier under investigation for "incompetent or ineffective behavior."

When Klier spoke to two assistant district attorneys in January, "he informed them both of multiple cases in which the Williamson County sheriff’s office had lied or withheld evidence from the district attorney and the (Texas) Rangers," the lawsuit said.

It did not provide details on any other cases except for the McCoy case.

The sheriff’s office accused Klier of untruthfulness in February, demoted him in March and fired him June 29, the lawsuit said.

The sheriff’s office said a request for Klier’s personnel file will take 10 working days to process.

Klier is seeking damages of more than $200,000 but less than $1 million in the lawsuit.