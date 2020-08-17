Monday forecast for Austin: Hot, bright and possibly wet conditions will mark the start of the new work week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be partly sunny during the day and temperatures will peak at a high near 97 degrees, forecasters said.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening, with a 40% chance of rain lasting mainly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., the weather service said.

At night, skies will be partly cloudy and temperatures will dip to a low around 77 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a 10% chance of rain after 2 p.m., a high near 99 and a heat index of 103. Mostly clear at night with a 10% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 75.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 100. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 73.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 75.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 99.