Beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 8 p.m. Sunday, two students from the University of Texas at Austin, who originally are from Amarillo, will be raising awareness about climate change, as well as collecting donations for the Climate Emergency Fund.

But they will be standing the entire time while streaming on the website Twitch.

Throughout the 24 hour livestream, which can be found at https://www.twitch.tv/branch_archer, Branch Archer and Jorden Hix will be discussing topics including "Why should I care about climate change?," "Climate Change and the Relationship to Coronavirus" and "The Case Against the Permian Highway Pipeline."

Between the hours of 12 a.m. and 12 p.m. Sunday, Archer and Hix will be reading lists of endangered species, environmental rollbacks enacted by President Donald J. Trump as well as reading classic books about climate change.

Archer said as an environmental engineering student, he has always had a passion for the environment. He was inspired to do some sort of demonstration raising awareness for climate change after seeing the Black Lives Matter protests throughout the nation.

"It was kind of like a cognitive switch when I saw the Black Lives Matter protest, feeling like ‘oh my God, I can do something about this right now. I don’t have to wait until I’m 50 and have a full-blown career to make a change,’" he said. "I felt like with Greta Thunberg, her being such a young activist, I was like there’s no time like the present."

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the two students had to find a way to complete this mission while abiding by precautionary measures. Archer said the idea for standing and talking about climate change for 24 hours was inspired by the rapper Watsky, who recently broke the world record for free-styling for 33 hours straight on a live stream, raising money for artists who have been affected by the pandemic.

Hix said there is a kind a beauty in the simplicity of this style of protest.

"We are just standing there, that’s kind of the whole draw. Anyone can do this. It’s very straight-forward, I guess. I kind of like that about it, that it’s not overly fancy," he said. "I like to draw some lines to what we are doing to a political filibuster, where you kind of hold the floor and you talk … (But) in filibusters, you are talking about anything and taking up time, but we did want to make it more dense and more conversational and be talking about more specific issues."

Archer and Hix have been training all summer for the physical endurance of the protest, starting with six-hour stints of standing and extending to 18 hours. But what is different about this time is that they are focusing solely on climate change, Archer said.

While Archer does not know what the turnout of the stream is going to be like, he hopes that Amarillo residents will tune in and learn something about this issue.

"We both grew up in Amarillo and are very well aware (that) climate change is not a top-priority issue for Amarillo by any means," Archer said. "We understand that we may be taking an unpopular stance for some people (and people who think) what we are standing up for is outright not real, which is part of the reason why I think events like this are completely necessary … If my grandma sees me standing up about this thing that I care about a lot, she might think twice about if climate change is a hoax or not."

Hix hopes because they are young, they can inspire other generations of individuals that climate change is a big problem and that it will affect the state.

Being from Amarillo, Archer said he wants it to grow and be more aware of how climate change could affect the city.

"Growing up in one place and going to another, where … we have learned a lot," he said. "I think Amarillo is a wonderful place and it was a great place for me to grow up, but I do think it has room to grow and one place it has room to grow is with environmental politics. Climate change will affect Texas; it will make droughts a lot worse, specifically for Amarillo."

For more information about the protest, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2608961842697863.