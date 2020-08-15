Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System recently announced it will be offering COVID-19 antibody testing at its Northwest Emergency at Town Square location, located at 8960 Hillside Road.

According to a news release, the test will give results for both IgM and IgG antibodies. IgM antibodies are ones that develop early in an infection and IgG antibodies are are more likely to show up after recovery.

According to previous reporting by the Amarillo Globe-News, Brian Weis, the chief medical officer at the system, said in a recent COVID-19 news conference, hosted by the city of Amarillo, if IgM antibodies are found, the hospital system assumes an individual is currently infected with the COVID-19 virus.

"That positive test will be reported to the public health department, and that person will be expected to follow the guidance of the public health department as if they have an active infection," Weis said in the AGN Media archives.

While the presence of IgG antibodies say a patient has been exposed to COVID-19 at some point in the past, Weis said medical professionals are not sure if the presence of those antibodies makes an individual immune from getting the virus again.

The test is available for a cash only fee of $120 and no insurance billing will be filed, according to the news release. Patients must wait until their results are complete, which is estimated to take about 30 minutes.

For more information about the Northwest Texas Healthcare System, visit https://www.nwths.com/.