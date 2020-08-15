Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) have announced the following lane closures as part of ongoing projects.

Crews will be working on F.M. 1912 (Masterson Rd.), performing ditch maintenance in front of Tyson Meats, Monday through Thursday. The northbound right shoulder will be closed on F.M. 1912 between U.S. 60 and F.M. 1912 (St. Francis Ave.).

Various lanes on the I-27 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Rockwell Rd. to McCormick Rd. for patching repairs.

Various lanes on the I-40 frontage roads will be closed in both directions from Arthur St. to Coulter St. for patching repairs.

Watch for slow-moving herbicide operations along I-27 and I-40 throughout the week.

Starting Tuesday, the following closures will be in place for bridge rail replacement:

The left lanes of the frontage roads at I-40/Avondale Rd. and U.S. 60/State Loop 335.

The right lane of S.L. 335 westbound at the intersection with U.S. 87.

The right lane of the U.S. 87 southbound frontage road, just south of the U.S. 87/S.L. 335 intersection.

The BI-40 bridge in Vega is closed for demolition.

On I-40 eastbound, the left lane is closed from mile markers 37 to 38 for bridge repair.

On I-40, watch for various lane closures in both directions from the New Mexico state line to mile marker 16 while crews install guard rail.

Watch for ongoing lane closures along the S.L. 335 frontage roads. School traffic is encouraged to find alternate routes.

Watch for daytime closures on I-27 southbound for concrete work at the S.L. 335 bridge. On I-27 northbound, expect daytime closures for pavement marking operations.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.