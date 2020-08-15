A state appeals court has rejected, yet again, a bid by Alex Jones to toss out a lawsuit by a Sandy Hook parent over the Austin-based conspiracy theorist’s claims that the 2012 elementary school shooting was a hoax.

The ruling was the latest legal setback for Jones’s attempts to fight off four lawsuits over the Sandy Hook reports — this time in favor of Neil Heslin, who sued Jones and his radio and internet show Infowars for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Heslin is the father of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 20 school children killed in the Newton, Conn., mass shooting that also left six adults dead.

The Austin-based 3rd Court of Appeals has already upheld Heslin’s defamation lawsuit over a June 2017 Infowars report that claimed it was impossible that Heslin had "held his son and saw the bullet hole in his head." That lawsuit argued that the report was based on a deceptively edited interview with a medical examiner to support the Infowars narrative that the mass shooting was not what it appeared to be.

In its latest ruling, the 3rd Court of Appeals said Friday that Heslin also may continue his lawsuit seeking a damage award for emotional distress.

Lawyers for Jones and Infowars argued that Heslin and his son were not named or identified in the reports, a requirement to pursue claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The 3rd Court of Appeals rejected that argument, ruling that Heslin had met the legal requirements to sue by showing that Jones had acted intentionally or recklessly, that the conduct was extreme and outrageous, and that Jones’ actions caused severe emotional distress.

In addition, Jones and Infowars "have not carried their burden to prove by a preponderance of the evidence that their speech was not directed at Heslin," said the opinion by Justice Gisela Triana that was joined by Chief Justice Jeff Rose and Justice Thomas Baker.

Friday’s ruling also rejected Jones’ arguments that Heslin filed suit after the statute of limitations had passed and that Heslin’s intentional distress claim was barred by his separate lawsuit for defamation.

The appeals court upheld an order by state District Judge Scott Jenkins that had allowed Heslin’s emotional distress lawsuit to proceed.

Jones can appeal to the Texas Supreme Court, where he has three related appeals pending that challenge adverse rulings by the 3rd Court of Appeals.

In those Sandy Hook-related cases, Jones is seeking to dismiss lawsuits by:

* Scarlett Lewis, the mother of Jesse Lewis, who sued Jones, Infowars and Free Speech Systems, which owns and operates Infowars, for intentional emotional distress.

* Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of 6-year-old Noah Pozner, who sued Jones, Infowars and Free Speech Systems for defamation.

* Heslin, whose defamation lawsuit named Jones, Infowars, Free Speech Systems and Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer.

The Supreme Court, which has discretion over which cases to hear, has no deadline on when to accept or reject the appeals.

In March, the 3rd Court of Appeals ordered Jones to pay $22,500 in attorney fees for what justices determined was a frivolous appeal in the Lewis case, but the court on Friday declined Heslin’s request for lawyer fees or other sanctions in the latest appeal.