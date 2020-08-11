The family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen will host a public memorial for her in Houston on Friday.

The memorial is scheduled between noon and 8 p.m. Friday at Cesar E. Chavez High School, located at 8501 Howard Drive. It will take place on the field where Guillen grew up playing soccer.

Those who want to attend in-person are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The memorial can also be viewed live on the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page.

Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s case gained international attention following her disappearance on April 22. The public rallied around the 20-year-old soldier’s family as they protested the Army’s handling of search efforts.

Gloria Guillen, the soldier’s mother, revealed during one protest that Guillen was being sexually harassed on post. Those allegations sparked the viral #IAmVanessaGuillen hashtag, which hundreds used to share stories of sexual assault and harassment within the military.

In late June, Guillen’s remains were found near the Leon River in Bell County, about 20 miles from post.

Investigators say they believe Spc. Aaron David Robinson, who worked next door to Guillen, killed the soldier with a hammer in an armory room on the post before dismembering and disposing of her body with the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar.

Robinson died July 1 after shooting himself as investigators confronted him off the post, Killeen police have said.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy last week said Fort Hood will now undergo an independent investigation to determine the root cause of recent violence and sexual misconduct there. Army officials say there is no substantial evidence to prove Guillen was sexually harassed by Robinson or anyone else on post.

On Monday, Guillen’s family shared a video of the soldier’s casket draped in red roses.

Mayra Guillen, the soldier’s older sister, also pointed out a pink rosary placed on the casket that matched a bracelet around the sister’s wrist.

Painted on the casket is "Vanessa Guillen," accompanied by an American flag, Mexico’s coat of arms and a soccer ball.

President Donald Trump late last month met with the Guillen family and arranged for the U.S. Army to release the soldier’s remains. The case is still under investigation, so those remains were held as part of evidence.

On Saturday, Guillen’s family will bury the soldier during a private funeral service in Houston.