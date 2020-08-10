Stephenville ISD teachers were each awarded $100 Monday morning to spend at Walmart on supplies for their classroom.

During Stephenville ISD’s convocation ceremony Monday morning, SISD Superintendent Matt Underwood announced that the district was partnering with Walmart and the Stephenville Education Foundation to donate funds to the teachers instead of paying for a speaker at the ceremony.

Teachers were given a two-hour window Monday morning to shop at Walmart.

Ryan Best is an agriculture science teacher at Stephenville High School and is starting year number six with Stephenville ISD. He said he was "really excited" to be given $100 to use on supplies.

"It always seems like at the beginning of the school year, there’s things that we need for our classroom and we don’t ever have the funds or the time to go through the process of getting those through the school, so it’s actually really nice that we’re getting to do this today," he said. "Just little things that all add up, things like pencils, pens, post-it notes, hand sanitizer...so we’re really appreciative of it."

Underwood told the E-T that there are 260 teachers in the district – and each one received $100.

"That adds up pretty fast – $26,000 is a lot of money," he said. "We want to put a bright spot in a year that we know is going to be pretty challenging and get some excitement back in our teachers and get them back focused on what they need for the kids. I think this is a great opportunity for that. We really appreciate Walmart and the education foundation for stepping up. We just wanted to do something that would help the community, help our teachers and get some excitement going for the school year."