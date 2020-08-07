Friday forecast for Austin: Happy Friday, Central Texas! The end of the work week will be marked by another triple-digit day and sunshine, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be mostly sunny during the day and the high temperature will be near 101 degrees, the weather service said. The day will feel even hotter with a heat index of 106.

The heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot your body will feel outside.

South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph in the morning and could have 20 mph gusts, forecasters said.

With the extra hot day, the weather service suggests wearing light and loose-fitting clothing and drinking plenty of water to stay cool if plan on spending time outside.

Temperatures will cool off at night with a low temperature around 76 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will be mostly clear.

South-southeast winds blowing 5 to15 mph at night will have gusts as high as 20 mph.

The weekend will be hot and sunny, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 102 and a heat index of 110. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 99. Mostly clear at night with a low around 77.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 98. Mostly clear at night with a low around 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 98.