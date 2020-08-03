The Round Rock Police Department is inviting the public to make comments as part of an assessment of its procedures and management at a virtual public information session on Aug. 10.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies is reviewing and assessing the department.

The review is required for the department to retain its status as a fully accredited agency, "a highly prized distinction that the department has maintained since its initial accreditation in 2004," according to a police news release.

"This voluntary process of obtaining accreditation imparts upon the department a national recognition of law enforcement professional excellence," the release said.

The virtual public information session will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 10. For more information visit roundrocktexas.gov/calea.

Comments during the public information session must address the Round Rock Police Department’s ability to comply with the 'standards and are limited to 5 minutes per person, the release said.

Persons who can’t participate in the public information session may provide comments to the assessment team by telephone between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at (512) 218-6650 on Aug. 10.

Anyone wishing to offer written comments about the Round Rock Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation can write to the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155.

A team of assessors from the commission will begin on Aug. 10 to examine all aspects of the Round Rock Police Department’s policy and procedures, management operations and support services, the release said.

The assessment team is made up of police officers from out-of-state agencies that are characteristically similar to the Round Rock Police Department, the release said.

The team includes the leader, Col. David Wolf from the Olivette Police Department in Missouri, and also includes Lt. Steve Sanders from the Garden Grove Police Department in California.

The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and perform virtual tours of offices and other facilities to verify that the Round Rock Police Department is in constant compliance with nearly 400 of the commission’s professional standards, the release said.

The standards are available to view by contacting the commission at (713) 352-4225 or visit www.calea.org.