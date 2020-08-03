By Bill Spinks

The city of Midlothian is not immune from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is making preparations for an uncertain fiscal year, members of the City Council were told during their July 28 semi-monthly meeting.

City Manager Chris Dick presented proposed operating budgets for the city’s general fund and utility fund for fiscal year 2020-2021, which begins Oct. 1. Projected general fund expenditures will rise by only 1.3 percent in the new fiscal year, a major change from previous double-digit increases.

Even though utility fund revenues are expected to remain healthy, Dick projects a 5.3-percent decrease for FY 2020-2021, primarily because the city used the cash fund for this year’s water treatment plant expansion.

"Some of the goals we have is to maintain our infrastructure and our service levels with existing staff," Dick said. "We’re in a high-growth environment; that’s what’s very interesting about what’s going on in Midlothian. We’re seeing a lot of activity, both residential and commercial."

Dick also said the city’s goal is to maintain fund balances, use conservative assumptions and impose a moratorium on departmental initiatives and personnel requests. He added that mid-year adjustments may be looked at as the economic outlook becomes more clear.

The budget proposal maintains the city tax rate at 68.5 cents. The only new position in the general fund is a school resource officer for the new Dieterich Middle School, which will be in coordination with Midlothian ISD.

Dick said the city’s property tax base continues to grow and is up 14.34 percent this year, on top of an 11.58-percent rise in 2019. The total amount of taxable value is more than $4.7 billion, which becomes $4.4 billion because of senior tax freezes. However, the tax abatement agreement with Google kicks in next year, resulting in a reduction of $208 million in value.

Sales tax revenue growth is also very strong, as well as building-related activity, Dick said. However, the city must anticipate that these numbers may show zero growth or decrease based on the economic uncertainty. Projected revenues from permits and charges show the greatest decreases.

Linda Patterson, leader of the accounting firm based in Austin that has provided financial services to the city for more than a decade, told the council that the cycle of re-openings and re-closings threatens to prolong the economic downturn.

"Every time we open the economy, which we have to do, the COVID comes back," Patterson said. "It’s not going to be a ‘V’ recovery where we come back real quick."

The increasing national debt load caused by federal stimulus programs is a major concern, Patterson said. While the Payroll Protection Program has helped some jobs come back, the debt being accumulated could weigh down the economy for decades, Patterson said.

"The only way this gets fixed is through growth," she said. "The only way is to get the economy moving so that the funds are coming back in and balancing out the reserves. You’ve got to get the economy moving again."

Because of a cut in Federal Reserve interest rates to near zero, the city of Midlothian’s yields on its general fund and other investments are being drastically reduced, Patterson showed.

There are positive signs, Patterson told the council. She said manufacturing in Dallas has been strong, and consumers are willing to spend as long as the stores are open. Consumers make up two-thirds of the nation’s gross domestic product, she said.

Also, Patterson said the Dallas-Fort Worth economy has bounced back strong, with the Dallas Fed’s Business Cycle Index showing a strong "V" recovery. Energy prices have bounced back since prices plummeted in April, which helps the state economy.

Councilmember Mike Rodgers, who operates a wooden pallet manufacturing plant, said he has been able to observe trends based on pallet sales. Rodgers said that while sales for some items such as machinery has dropped to a quarter of what they were before, a number of retail businesses are booming amid the pandemic, especially home improvement stores such as Lowe’s and The Home Depot.

Patterson attributed that to people being at home and having time to carry out long-deferred "to-do" lists. Patterson also noted that housing has remained surprisingly strong amid the pandemic, with housing permits and existing some sales both up.

"Mortgage rates are at historic lows and there’s a lot of refinancing going on," Patterson said. "That’s some of the money coming in that people are able to use to improve their homes."

As far as possible budget cuts moving forward, Dick said the city is already incorporating some decreases in anticipation of reduced revenues, and is monitoring future developments to see if more downward revisions are needed.

"We’ve taken it down some already," he said. "We’ve taken quite a few things down with the uncertainty. Whether or not we’ve taken enough out, that’s a question that we need to continue to take a look at."

Several budget workshops are scheduled for the month of August, followed by a public hearing on a tax increase (if necessary) on Aug. 25 and final action on adopting the operating budget and tax rate on Sept. 8.

All councilmembers and Mayor Richard Reno were present.

Other items

• The council approved a resolution authorizing renewal of an agreement with Texas Coalition for Affordable Power to provide electricity for the period on and after Jan. 1, 2023. TCAP is a non-profit organization that pools energy to negotiate lower rates. It has 166 member cities, 89 of which are in North Texas. Midlothian has been a member city since 2002, the year TCAP’s predecessor was founded.

• Midlothian resident Wayne Howard addressed the council, expressing concerns about the expansion of downtown and its effect on residents. Assistant City Manager Clyde Melick said the city has no plans to acquire residential property in the designated downtown area.

• A detailed signage plan for the new Methodist Hospital Midlothian at 1201 E. Highway 287 was approved.

• Three properties that were voluntarily annexed at the council’s July 14 meeting were assigned zoning based on the city’s comprehensive plan. An 18.45-acre property at 1867 East Ashford Lane was zoned Agricultural, and tracts of about 2.3 and 2.5 acres located opposite each other on Ledgestone Lane were each zoned Single Family-1.

• Councilmembers approved a two-year contract with Nema 3 Electric, Inc. and Hargrove Electric Co., Inc. to provide citywide electrical maintenance services. The contract also contains options for three one-year extensions.

• The sale of approximately 47 acres of land located within the Midlothian Business Park to TCGNA Inc. for approximately $3.5 million was approved, on the recommendation of the Midlothian Economic Development Corp. TCGNA plans to construct a 150,000-square-foot building on the property. A related economic development performance agreement and an incentive worth up to $500,000 to TCGNA was also approved.

• The council made appointments to fill board vacancies. Levi McDonald and Chandra Fillmore were nominated to the Parks Board, and Jeffery Campbell and Allen Moorman were nominated to the Midlothian Community Development Corp. board.

• Following an executive session, the council took no action.