Mirror report

A group of Midlothian residents organized a "Back the Blue" event in Midlothian on Saturday in support of law enforcement in the community.

The Midlothian Police Department, Midlothian Police Officer's Association (MPOA), Captain America (Officer Chris Douglas) and lots of supporters were on hand, as well as those who drove by waving and honking.

Hud Hudson, Julie Zee and Angelisa Jackson Pritchett organized the event.

"We had a great time at the Back the Blue event in Midlothian," said one of the police supporters who attended the event who wished to remain anonymous. "Lots of support and positive feedback. It was rewarding to participate. God bless law enforcement."

More than 200 people came out to show support for officers and their families. Captain America came out and shared smiles and hugs with the children.

"Special thanks go out to Mayor Richard Reno, Mayor Pro Tem Justin Coffman, Sheriff-elect Brad Norman, Midlothian Police Officer Association (MPOA), Community Action Through Teamwork (CATT), and Captain America," Pritchett said. "A special shout out to the community for showing their support for the men and women in law enforcement."

Pritchett added that there are plans for many more supportive events, including hopefully a fall picnic in hopes of increasing community involvement.

"Until then, we continue to honor and pray for all our first responders," she said.