Hope you enjoyed the brief dip in temperatures on Friday, because the local chamber of commerce can do only so much. It is now August, after all.

Temperatures hovered in the mid-90s, sitting at 93 degrees around 1:30 p.m. Saturday while the high was expected to be 96. Could be a good night for stargazing as clear skies are expected with a low near 74 degrees.

The National Weather Service projects the Austin area to be back at 97 degrees on Sunday with light and variable breezes in the 5-10 mph range. Essentially, another knockout summer day in Central Texas. Still, don’t drift too far from sustenance.

We’ll be back to frying eggs on the sidewalk again before too long. On Monday, temperatures are expected to ratchet back into low triple digits, offset by what’s expected to be a "calm wind" unlikely to stiffen any flags.

The rest of the week is one of those copy-and-paste affairs. The Weather Service even used the same sunshine graphic to describe a sweltering summer day for the first half of the week. Even their creativity gets tested.

"Sunny and hot, with a high near 99," is expected for Tuesday.

"Sunny and hot, with a high near 100," is on tap for Wednesday.

Ditto for Thursday and Friday.

Wouldn’t a late-day, pop-up shower or two be a welcome respite from the unyielding blast furnace that is Texas? No such luck, it does not appear in the forecast. At least not from the 10 miles of visibility that was available on Saturday afternoon or from the NWS’ computer models. Dry as a dog bone.

Alas, we make due.