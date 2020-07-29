MELISSA - Changes are coming this fall to Melissa’s trash pick-up schedule.

Last week, the Melissa City Council announced that it was entering into a new solid waste collection contract with Community Waste Disposal, also known as CWD.

The company currently provides service to 29 other North Texas communities, including Allen, Prosper and Van Alstyne. Its contract with Melissa will begin Oct. 1.

"We accepted proposals for a new solid waste contract in anticipation of the expiration of the previous contract," City Manager Jason Little said. "During the proposal phase, our goal was to secure a contract that provided the highest level of service to our residents. Five proposals were received, potential providers were interviewed, and we finally settled on what we feel is a favorable contract."

The contract is scheduled to last five years. It applies to both residential and commercial customers within Melissa.

Provisions allow the city to extend the contract at its discretion. CWD is expected to meet with commercial customers individually before the contract begins.

Wednesday is currently trash day for all Melissa households. While trash will continue to be collected on a weekly basis, the pick-up day will change for many residents.

Growth across the area necessitated the change from a citywide once-a-week schedule to a sectionalized weekly schedule. City officials said they will release a map at a later date specifying the new pick-up days for different parts of the city.

Residents will continue to pay their solid waste fees to the city. However, once the new contract begins, they will work directly with CWD customer service representative for any pick-up related issues. The company also has a mobile app that is designed to provide effective two-way communication.

Changes will be coming to bulk, brush and hazardous household waste collection as well. Details on these processes are still being finalized and will be released at a later date.