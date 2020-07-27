The new coronavirus testing site in Pflugerville has a lot going for it, officials say. It uses the less-invasive saliva test instead of the nasal swab and so far there is little wait time.

The free walk-up testing site at the Pfield, 1440 W. Pecan Street, comes as the growth rate of COVID-19 increased by almost 415% since June 4 in the 78660 ZIP code. The new location allows visitors to administer the test themselves by swabbing the inside of their mouths, a method that can yield results within four days. The process takes about 20 seconds.

"The tests are fast and readily available," said project manager Erica Castro of Davaco, which assembled the facility. "The whole process, which includes waiting in line, takes about 10 minutes."

The city of Pflugerville partnered with the Texas Department of Energy Management and Austin Public Health to open the new COVID-19 testing site on July 20. Curative Inc. supplied the test kits for the site, which is considered a prime location for testing.

The west side of the Pfield entrance is large enough to house three testing tents, a socially distanced waiting line and a separate testing area for those getting retested after an initial positive result. The location also allows handicapped visitors to remain in their vehicles and for those in line to register through on-site QR codes.

City spokeswoman Maggie Holman said Pflugerville has been seeking a new testing facility since late June, when one closed at the CommUnityCare Health Center at Foothills Farms.

Other COVID-19 testing in Pflugerville is being performed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Austin Urgent Care, 15100 FM 1825, and at SignatureCare Emergency Center, 21315 Texas 30, Building 4, which is providing testing (including a 15-minute antigen test, the molecular test, and antibody test) 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Despite having the capacity to test 300 people per day, the new location at the Pfield saw only 240 people on the first day the testing was offered, according to site manager Ron Sanders. By closing time Thursday, around 200 had visited that day.

Davaco program manager Branson Webster believes educating the community on the ease of testing would get more people on site.

"I think a lot of people are apprehensive," he said. "This is a less invasive process than the nose swabs and we’re in a very safe environment. Our company requires each of us to get tested regularly, and I can say from experience the mouth swab is super easy."

According to a recent study published by Yale, saliva samples taken from the mouth provide greater detection sensitivity and consistency throughout the course of an infection. While both saliva and nasal swab testing methods are U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved molecular tests, mouth swabbing is considered safer for medical personnel who can avoid direct contact with samples during testing.

Low traffic hasn’t deterred facility staff, many of which are Pflugerville residents themselves, from serving the community.

"There’s always bumps in the road, but everything has been smooth so far," Castro said. "This pandemic has been scary for everyone. It was tough to get people on our team, but now our staff doesn’t want to leave. Many of them are locals and are really valuing helping their community."

Sanders agrees.

"We’re all so happy to be doing this," he said. "This is a service that really needs to be provided. Letting people know whether they’re positive or negative puts their minds at ease. I think people are turned off by the idea of a nasal swab, but we’re more than happy to show how easy our testing process is."

The Pfield testing facility will operate Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. No preregistration is required and people do not need to be showing symptoms to be tested. Visitors are recommended to avoid eating and drinking 20 minutes before testing.

For more information on the new location, visit pflugervilletx.gov/virus.