A shooting out on Scoggins Road in Tioga left one man dead and another facing murder charges Sunday.

A statement from Grayson County Sheriff's Office Capt. Harvey Smitherman said that the SO was called to the scene of a shooting in the 1700 block of Scoggins Road in Tioga at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found that emergency medical responders were performing life saving measures on Charles Dewitt, a 24-year-old man from Tioga.

Harvey said their efforts were not successful and Dewitt was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m.

"Investigators began their investigation and determined the shooting took place after a verbal argument between Mr. Dewitt and the homeowner, John Crockett III, 30 years of age. After interviewing and collecting evidence, Mr. Crockett was placed into custody for murder and transported to the Grayson County Jail. Mr. Crockett’s bond has been set at 500,000. The investigation continues and updates will be given as they become available," Smitherman said.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/news.