Lubbock County paid out more than $27,000 as part of a settlement agreement with a former employee at the medical examiner's office who lodged discrimination allegations against the former medical examiner.

In exchange for the $27,497.58 settlement payment, Devontai Gaines, releases Lubbock County from any liability that resulted from alleged discrimination from Dr. John Lang, who was hired as the county's medical examiner in October.

Lang resigned the same day the Lubbock County Commissioners approved the settlement agreement, on Monday, July 13. County commissioners have declined to comment on the "discrimination" incident that led to the settlement.

The settlement, released to the Avalanche-Journal in response to an A-J open records request, states that the payment will be split between Gaines and his attorney 70/30 with Gaines getting the larger share.

A discrimination lawsuit was never filed in court, however, Gaines issued a pre-suit demand claiming damages as a result of alleged discrimination from Lang, who was not identified in the settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement also guarantees Gaines' silence on the complaint, which is vaguely described in the settlement agreement as the "occurrence."

Gaines is barred from making statements on "social media and/or to the media concerning his employment and also agrees to return any property that he may have belonging to the county. Gaines agrees not to release documents related to the (occurrence) to any person or media representatives."

Gaines’ attorney did not respond to multiple calls in the past few weeks seeking comment.

The Lubbock County Commissioners approved the settlement during a July 13 meeting, during which they also accepted Lang's resignation.

In an emergency meeting later that afternoon, county commissioners unanimously appointed Dr. Charles Addington as the new acting medical examiner. Addington is a doctor in family medicine, and the former mayor of Wolfforth.