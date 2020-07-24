Today

• Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m. (Fridays, through July 31), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

• Summer reading program prize pick up - noon-4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, through Aug. 6, Van Alstyne Public Library, 151 W Cooper St, Van Alstyne; cityofvanalstyne.us/departments/library; facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary/

July 27

• Creature Teacher Virtual Show - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

July 28

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

July 29

• Breakin’ Free with Mickenze - 10 a.m. (for grades 1-4), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

• Virtual story time - 10:30 a.m., Van Alstyne Public Library Facebook page, facebook.com/VanAlstynePublicLibrary

• Paper Circuits - 2 p.m. (for grades 5-8), Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary (registration required by calling 903-745-4050)

July 31

• Storytime with Miss Joyce - 10 a.m., Howe Community Library Facebook page; facebook.com/howecommunitylilbrary

Aug. 4

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Aug 11

• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30-8 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Aug. 18

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

• Howe City Council meeting - 6-7 p.m., Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.

Aug. 19

• Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning Commision meeting - 6:30-7:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N, Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

Aug. 25

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Sept. 1

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Sept. 8

• Van Alstyne City Council meeting - 6:30-8 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N, Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

• Railcar Farmers Market - 4-7 p.m. (every Tuesday through Oct. 13) , Main Street and Cooper, Van Alstyne; facebook.com/events/2631348440312565/

Sept. 15

• Howe City Council meeting - 6-7 p.m., Howe Community Center, 700 W. Haning St.

Sept. 16

• Van Alstyne Planning & Zoning Commision meeting - 6:30-7:30 p.m., Van Alstyne City Hall, 152 N. Main Drive; cityofvanalstyne.us/venue/van-alstyne-city-hall

Submit items for the Community Calendar to lferguson@heralddemocrat.com.