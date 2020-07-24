On Tuesday, July 21, county officials announced a third COVID-19-related death in Erath County.

The victim is a male who had been hospitalized over the weekend at the local hospital. No other details are available at this time.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to this man’s family and friends," said Alfonso Campos, Erath County judge. "This death serves as a very unfortunate reminder about the seriousness of our situation, as cases have been increasing dramatically. Our most vulnerable citizens, including the elderly and those with chronic health conditions, are especially at risk. We must continue to commit ourselves to fighting the spread of this virus and take seriously our responsibility to protect our loved ones and neighbors from this disease."

The E-T attempted to reach local health authority Dr. Kelly Doggett for a quote, but was unable to make contact by the time this article was published.

ERATH COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE

As of Friday, July 24, at 11:30 a.m., Erath County has 358 total cases, 105 active cases, 249 recoveries and 14 hospitalizations.

A breakdown of the cases in each age group is listed below:

• 0-12 years: 24 cases

• 13-19 years: 35 cases

• 20-29 years: 106 cases

• 30-39 years: 42 cases

• 40-64 years: 105 cases

• 65+ years: 35 cases

• Unknown: 8 cases

There are 195 women and 163 men in Erath County with a positive test of COVID-19. There are currently eight hospitalizations in the county.