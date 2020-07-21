Donors will receive $50 H-E-B gift cards courtesy of Thomas J. Henry

The insurgence of COVID-19 has affected our nation tremendously, leaving local hospitals in dismay due to the shortage of beds, supplies and blood. In partnership with the Coastal Bend Blood Center, Thomas J. Henry is calling on the community to come together, particularly individuals who have recovered from COVID-19, to donate blood and convalescent plasma in support of Coastal Bend hospitals.

Beginning Tuesday, July 21, all convalescent plasma donors who participate at any Coastal Bend Blood Center blood drive location will receive a $50.00 H-E-B gift card courtesy of Thomas J. Henry, while supplies last.

To find the nearest blood drive and schedule an appointment please visit coastalbendbloodcenter.org