WASHINGTON — It was the beginning of a reckoning Friday for Vanessa Guillen, the 20-year old murdered Army private who was honored with a private military memorial service at Fort Hood with her boots, helmet and dog tags on display as Taps played.

It was also part of the ongoing public reckoning for Latinas in the military after Guillen had been all but overlooked when she went missing in April — until her family, the local Hispanic community and a Latina congresswoman stepped up.

U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, got a call mid-May for what proved to be something very different from a request for routine constituent service.

It was from a cousin of a missing soldier at Fort Hood, asking for help locating Guillen. The family did not think enough was being done after she had complained about sexual harassment from a superior, and they asked if Garcia could help them get answers — and find Guillen.

Garcia’s demands for action got attention and led to the discovery of the soldier’s mutilated body in early July and a pledge last week from the secretary of the Army for an independent investigation and review of how sexual harassment is handled in the service.

On Tuesday, Garcia, along with California Reps. Jackie Speier and Julia Brownley, both Democrats, and several advocates, will hold a news conference on Capitol Hill to demand an end of sexual harassment of women serving in the military and at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Speier and Brownley introduced legislation earlier this year to provide programs that support survivors of military sexual trauma.

"Garcia really made this into a national story," said Domingo Garcia, no relation, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens. "She really brought national attention to these gatherings of family members at the entrance of the base."

The LULAC president is urging Latinas not to join the military because he says they cannot be protected and like Rep. Garcia, he wants answers.

Demands for answers

The 69-year-old freshman in 2018 was one of the first Latinas elected to Congress from Texas. She became something of a national figure as a House manager during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. When the Guillen family asked for help, she set up weekly calls between Fort Hood Army commanders and Guillen’s parents and made her own calls to Army officials and law enforcement.

After an unexpected 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 after someone she came in contact with tested positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, she visited the base on June 23 to retrace Guillen’s steps and demand a more aggressive investigation from commanders.

"On May 22, I made my first congressional inquiry to the Army, and said, ‘You know this is my constituent. I’m very concerned. I hear she’s disappeared,’" she told the American-Statesman in an interview.

Garcia, who is Mexican American, had to try and answer the Guillen family members who questioned why they felt they were getting perfunctory responses from Fort Hood.

Guillen’s parents only spoke Spanish and Garcia said they were also fearful, especially Guillen’s mother, of being deported because "they are not citizens." Garcia arranged for translators on the calls, which she also participated in, and assured Guillen’s mother that she would be safe.

Garcia was especially disturbed that Vanessa Guillen had told her family she was being sexually harassed and the lawmaker wanted to know about the reporting procedures at the base.

In a series of FAQs posted by Fort Hood about Guillen, officials said there was "no credible information or reports that Vanessa was sexually assaulted."

Congressional women lawmakers led by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., have been critical of the military’s response to reports of sexual assault. Garcia said that about 70% of military sexual assaults go unreported.

"If anything, I was disappointed with the handling of the allegations (by Guillen) of sexual assault and I made that known at that meeting and I continue to make it known," Garcia said of her meeting with Fort Hood officials.

She also questioned Fort Hood Deputy Commander Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt on why the base was not immediately shut down in April to search for Guillen.

"If they lose some artillery, they shut down the base. We asked the general, ‘Can you reconcile when you have a machine gun missing and shut down the base and not do it when you have a soldier missing?’" Garcia said. "A missing soldier is the most important thing on that base."

The Fort Hood FAQ said "all barracks, outbuildings, and motorpools" were initially searched, followed by further searches "on ground, air, and water."

There was soon a $50,000 reward offered for information: the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command offered a $25,000 reward, which was matched by LULAC.

Case not over

The heightened attention from Garcia and the Latino community had an impact on investigators: Human remains were found June 30 along the Leon River in Bell County and the FBI, which was assisting in the investigation, confirmed in early July they were Guillen’s dismembered remains. Officials said she had been killed by a fellow soldier who then killed himself as law enforcement approached him.

The U.S. attorney for the Western District said in a statement that the killer’s accomplice, Cecily Aguilar, had told investigators what happened and was charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence after helping to dispose of Guillen’s body.

"According to the complaint, 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood on April 22, 2020," the statement said.

But the case is not over for Guillen’s family — or for Garcia.

On Friday, Garcia met with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy to demand that the Army comply with a congressional request — signed in a letter by 87 lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin — that the Defense Department inspector general conduct an independent investigation into Fort Hood’s handling of Guillen’s disappearance and slaying.

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, who is chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said, "Congresswoman Garcia, as one of the first Latinas elected to represent Texas, is shining a spotlight on this injustice. She’s unafraid to speak truth to power."

Garcia told the American-Statesman that she would do the same for anyone who needed her help but acknowledged a powerful connection to a fellow Latina. Guillen, who had told her parents she wanted to serve in the military from the time she was 12, was proud of her successful Army career, her family said.

"She had a bright future ahead of her," Garcia said. "I will not rest until we get justice for Vanessa."