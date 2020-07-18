Bastrop County on Friday reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing its total to 888.

The new cases represent an 8% increase from a day earlier and a 37% hike from Sunday when the county reported having 650 cases.

The county reported this week that four people — two men in their 80s and two women in their 60s from the Elgin area — died due to COVID-19. Since the pandemic began, 12 people from Bastrop County have died from the virus.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families," the Emergency Management Office said Friday.

According to county data, 160 people have recovered from the virus and there are 716 active cases.

There were 385 COVID-19 tests performed at the county’s community test site this week.

As of Friday, 22 total cases have been reported in Smithville, 55 in Bastrop, 176 in Elgin and 635 in unincorporated areas.

Bastrop County cases by ZIP code

• 78602 (city) — 55

• 78602 (unincorporated) — 141

• 78612 (unincorporated) — 174

• 78616 (unincorporated) — 41

• 78617 (unincorporated) — 68

• 78621 (city) — 176

• 78621 (unincorporated) — 129

• 78650 (unincorporated) — 11

• 78653 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78659 (unincorporated) — 19

• 78662 (unincorporated) — 12

• 78941 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78942 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78945 (unincorporated) — 0

• 78953 (unincorporated) — 6

• 78957 (city) — 22

• 78957 (unincorporated) — 34

• 78959 (unincorporated) — 0