Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending July 13:

Majorkpop, 2323 Glenna Goodacre Blvd.First Choice Motors, 1202 Jarvis St.Oasis Shaved Ice, 1202 Jarvis St.Triple Ds, 815 50th St.KZ Equine LLC, 4907 Private Road 1305 Apt A.Oasis Shaved Ice, 4314 County Road 1500.West End Liquor, 6417 34th St.Body Contouring Academy, 2515 22nd St.Boyd Gibbs Farms, 3807 24th St.Texas Outlaw Bar, 1011 23rd St.Calypso Boutique, 5001 Chicago Ave. Apt 613.Transitions Industries, 4415 66th St. Ste 101.Transitions With Apollo, 5020 50th St. Unit 120.B&R QHF Holdings, LLC, 4216 102nd St.Bonnie J Iseral, 14805 County Road 2100 Apt. 389.J&R Landscape, 8403 Hartford Drive.Tattooed And Chosen LLC, 1723 99th Pl.Shopfashioncove, 5814 95th St.