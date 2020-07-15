Routine maintenance and repairs to the Redbud Trail bridge in West Austin will cause temporary lane closures beginning next week.

Work will be focused on one of the bridge abutments underneath the road on the north side of the bridge. All of the work will be conducted below the bridge on boats and by divers, a news release said.

Temporary lane closures will take place along the bridge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic control flaggers will be onsite to assist, and vehicles will still be able to cross the bridge. These closures will also not impact access to Red Bud Isle Park.

According to the news release, an in-depth inspection will also be conducted on the bridge July 27-31 while the bridge repair is taking place. No additional impacts to traffic are expected during this inspection.

Most of this work is routine maintenance and repairs that are unrelated to the ongoing effort to replace the existing bridge.