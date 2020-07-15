Comal County on Wednesday reported its 30th death related to COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus.

The person who died was a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions, officials said. The woman, who died Sunday in a New Braunfels hospital, lived at the Heights of Bulverde. She was the seventh person to die from the coronavirus at the nursing home.

The county on Wednesday also reported an additional 73 known cases of the disease, bringing the county’s total of 1,422.

Comal County now has a positivity rate of 16.05% for coronavirus, officials said. The positivity rate was 15.44% on Tuesday and 13.64% a week ago, officials said.

Of the newly reported cases, 56 live in the New Braunfels area, seven are from the Bulverde and Spring Branch area, four live south of Canyon Lake, three live north of Canyon Lake and three are from the Garden Ridge area.

Six of the new patients are older than 70 and 21 are younger than 30. Nineteen patients are in their 30s or 40s and 27 are in their 50s or 60s.

So far, the county has conducted 8,862 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 1,077 are confirmed cases and 345 are probable, officials said.

The breakdown of the 1,422 cases in Comal County includes:

• 1,039 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

• 231 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

• 76 from the south side of Canyon Lake

• 36 from the north side of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

• 35 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

• Five from Fair Oaks Ranch

Here is a breakdown of cases at long-term residential care facilities in Comal County:

• River Gardens in New Braunfels reported one death with three residents hospitalized on Friday. The facility has 80 case, including 58 residents and 22 staff members.

• Colonial Manor in New Braunfels on Tuesday reported 60 cases, including 34 residents and 26 staffers, with five hospitalized.

• The Heights of Bulverde on Friday reported 57 cases, including 33 residents and 24 staffers. So far, seven deaths have been reported at the facility.

• Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels on Tuesday reported 57 cases, including 37 residents and 20 staffers, with seven deaths and three people hospitalized.

• Legend Oaks in New Braunfels on Tuesday reported one death and three cases, including one resident and two staff members.

• Sundance Inn in New Braunfels on Friday reported three staff members with COVID-19.

• EdenHill in New Braunfels on Friday reported two hospice workers with COVID-19.

• Elan Westpointe in New Braunfels on Tuesday reported one staff case.

Long-term residential health care facilites in Comal County can now call 830-221-4618 to request protective equipment and other resources.