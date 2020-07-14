Our son, Bradley Thomas, passed from this world on Sunday, April 19, 2020, after a short illness. Bradley was dearly loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Bradley was born in Brownwood on October 30, 1973. He graduated from Brownwood High School in 1992 and after graduation Brad explored different careers paths before settling on Cosmetology. His work carried him many places in Texas and the United States as Brand Manager for Lakme’. After many years of travel, Brad settled back in Brownwood and opened Hairitage on Austin salon which he later sold. He continued to work as a hair stylist at the salon until his passing. Bradley is survived by his mother Janie Barnes and stepfather Jim Barnes of Brownwood; father Larry Avants and stepmother Sandy of Brownwood; his sisters, Amanda Shumate and husband Kevin of Fort Stockton; Stephanie Barnes of Brownwood; nieces and nephews, Cade, Madison and Maddox Shumate; Jensyn Woods. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A special thank you to his dear friends Carey Brown; Lisa and Ken Winton; Lennon Sellers and Terry Rone. He leaves behind his precious dogs, Emery and Hudson. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Loyd and Mary Browning, J. T. and Lois Avants, Frank Barnes; his brother Brett Lee Avants and other family members.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 18, in the Davis-Morris Funeral Chapel with Bro. Marty Atkins officiating. The family has requested memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

