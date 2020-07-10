The Williamson County and Cities Health District reported three more deaths from confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of known deaths to 51.

Williamson County officials said on Friday that the 51st person who died was a man in his 60’s.

"This was a difficult week for Williamson County with the news of several lives lost forever due to COVID-19," said County Judge Bill Gravell.

"As we enter yet another weekend, please keep in mind how our actions may impact those around us. Preserving our health and keeping those we love healthy is of the utmost importance right now, even if that means wearing a mask and staying six feet apart."

The health district reported an increase of 175 confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 3,617. The total number of cases includes 957 recoveries.

In the past week, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county has increased by 1,229."Trends are that cases have more than doubled in the last two weeks and are expected to double again in less than two weeks," said Deb Strahler, a district spokeswoman.

"The amount of testing is going up, but, the amount of positives thar are being reported is going up also. Williamson County’s (positivity) rate is 31.49% over the past seven days."

The county had 9% of its intensive care beds available as of Thursday and 23% of all its hospital beds available.

Officials said the coronavirus case numbers from Thursday were not available until Friday morning because officials are working with a new software system.

Round Rock had the most confirmed cases and the most deaths in county as of Thursday with 1,297 total cases and 30 deaths. Georgetown had the second-highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the county with 615 total cases and nine deaths.

The highest number of daily increases the county has had as of Thursday was 300 confirmed cases on July 4, said Deb Strahler, a district spokeswoman.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 cases count in Williamson County, visit the Williamson County and Cities Health District dashboard at wcchd.org/COVID-19/dashboard.php. The dashboard information is updated daily.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever, and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a clinic, urgent care, or emergency department to avoid potential spread. For information on the county response to COVID-19, go to wilco.org/coronavirus.

