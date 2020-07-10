DATES TO REMEMBER

July 14 – D-7 4-H Junior/Intermediate Fashion Show Burnet, Texas

July 24 – Brown County Council Applications Due to the Extension Office

BROWN COUNTY 4-H COUNCIL OPPORTUNITY

Are you interested in being a Youth Leader? Do you want to be someone that younger 4-H members can look up to? Well here is your chance!!! The past Brown County Council has been amazing, and we are looking for more 4-H members to join the team.

• What is County Council? The Brown County 4-H Council is a team in charge of providing leadership, planning, and help improve the 4-H program. Each of these 4-H members represents the 4-H program throughout the year at many different county and district events.

• How do I become a member? Council officers are elected by current officers and County Council Delegates from each club.

• Age: Must be 13 years old by June 22, 2021.

• When? Interviews will be determined due to COVID -19 (Possibly online)

• Where do I sign up? Applications will be available starting July 10th and will be due July 24th.

• What do I need to apply? Application submitted by July 24th to Nick Gonzales.

The 2020-2021 County Council Officers will be determined by an interview process. If you have any questions about being on County Council, please contact Nick Gonzales.

TIPS TO KEEP YOUR RABBIT COOL DURING HOT SUMMER HEAT

Remember rabbits wear a fur coat year-round and must stay cool during the heat of summer. If possible, move inside. Place a small litter box in one corner of the cage. Rabbits are very easily litter box trained. Use cat litter in the box to help with an ammonia smell.

1. If you must leave them outside, place a frozen water bottle in the cage with your rabbit, any size several times a day.

2. Place a soaker hose around your cage. A mister works well on top of cages.

3. Place a wet piece of burlap or rug on top of the cage.

4. Place a ceramic tile in the cage and wet it.

5. Do not wet rabbit completely but you can mist their face and ears.

Rabbits cool their bodies by releasing heat through their ears. Fresh, clean, cool water is a must throughout the day. Put ice cubes in a bottle or water bowl. Most rabbits go off feed during heat. A handful of oak leaves; never sprayed with insecticides, will help. Remember if you give treats try slices of frozen bananas, teaspoon of oatmeal, apple slices, or carrots: make sure they have been washed before feeding your rabbit.

If you have any questions, contact Patricia Becktold at 325-646-4753.

VIRTUAL TEXAS 4-H CONGRESS

While we cannot learn about the Texas Government with a couple hundred 4-H youth in Austin this summer, we CAN learn virtually from a Texas Congressional member, a Lobbyist, and a Governmental Staffer on Facebook Live! We can also learn about what a bill is, how to write a bill, and what the Press Corps and Lobbyist positions look like for the 2022 Texas 4-H Congress in our zoom sessions led by Texas 4-H Council members and 4-H faculty! Even better - we CAN review bills written by 4-H youth that had already been submitted for the 2020 Congress. Additionally, if you or your 4-H'ers were Governor for a day, what would YOU support?

With that said...we encourage 4-H families to join the Facebook Live Monday July 13th, Tuesday July 14th, and Wednesday July 15th at 10 AM on the Texas 4-H Facebook Page for live interviews with leaders in our Texas government as mentioned above. Have you ever wanted to ask someone who works in our Texas government a question? You can submit the questions we will ask in the live Interviews!

Then, join us on Zoom at 10:45 AM Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to learn more about Texas 4-H Congress and allow 4-Hers to discuss submitted bills as if they were the 2020 Texas 4-H Congress Governor. Participation is NOT limited to 4-H members.

Keep a watch on social media later this week for the announcement of who will be interviewed.

Submit questions and register for the sessions at https://forms.gle/ufJhqV21HiiBY9xN8

The Zoom session links will be sent to registrants on the mornings of July 13, 14, and 15.

4-H LIVESTOCK PROJECT CHECKS

If you already have your 4-H livestock project and would like for the agents to come check on your project please contact the Extension Office to schedule an appointment.

2020-2021 MAJOR STOCK SHOW JUDGES

An important part in selecting your market livestock is to know who will be judging the major stock show you will be participating in. Below is a list of judges for the 2020 – 2021 major stock shows:

2020 - 2021 Major Show Market Judges

2020 State Fair of Texas

Youth Market Steers — Jirl Buck, Madill, OK

Youth Prospect Steers —Spencer Scotten, Nevada, MO

Youth Market Barrows — Chad Day,Atlanta, IN

Youth Market Lambs—Jimmy Davis, Walters, OK

Youth Market Goats —Barrett Carlisle, St. Leavenworth, KS

2021 Fort Worth Stock Show

Steers —Jarold Callahan, Yukon, Oklahoma

Barrows — Travis Platt, Roanoke, Indiana

Wether Lambs — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, Virginia

Wether Goats — Harlan Yocham II,Sapulpa, Oklahoma

2021 San Angelo Stock Show

Steers —Chad Coburn, Sterling City, Texas

Barrows— Aaron Cobb, Lake City, Arkansas

Wether Lambs —Jason Simpson, Ault, Colorado

Wether Goats — Brent Jennings, Kenly, North Carolina

2021 San Antonio Stock Show

SteersDr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Associate Steer Judge — Dr. Parker Henley,Stillwater, OK

Barrows— Carey Mittelsteadt,Chickasha, OK

Ben Moyer — Wauseon, OH

Wether Lambs —Todd Wise, Keenesburg, CO

Wether Goats — Dr. Scott Greiner, Blacksburg, VA

2021 Houston Livestock Show

Steers — Shane Bedwell,Holt, MO

Barrows— Justin Rodibaugh,Rensselaer, IN

Seth Swenson —Newark, IL

Wether Lambs —Dr. Scott Schaake, Manhattan, Kansas

Wether Goats — Dr. Mark Hoge, Good Hope, IL

2021 Rodeo Austin

Steers — Nick Fitzsimmons, OK

Barrows— Ben Bobell, IL

Wether Lambs — Evan Snyder,PA

Wether Goats — Spencer Scotten, OK

4-H ENROLLMENT IS OPEN ON 4-H CONNECT!

The enrollment process for the 2019-2020 4-H year began August 15, 2019. All 4-H families, new and returning, are encouraged to log in and enroll to become an official 4-H member.

As you begin your enrollment for the year, here are some tips in using 4-H CONNECT:

• If you already have a profile DO NOT create another one!

• If you lost your email and password call the county office so we can reset, it for you.

• An active membership will not be granted until the $25.00 participation fee is paid on 4-H Connect!

•You cannot register or participate in an event until your profile is ACTIVE.

• When you are doing your re-enrollment for the 2019-2020 4-H Year please make sure you update your address, phone number, and e-mail address.

• For any youth who is joining 4-H in 2019-2020 for the first time as a 3rd grader we ask for you NOT TO ENROLL until September 1st. September 1st is actual first day of the new 4-H year and what is used to calculate grade/age. If a 2nd grader moving into 3rd grade enrolls before September 1st it will "tag" them as a Clover Kid, not charge an enrollment fee and lock them in as a Clover Kid for the year.

Don’t wait until the last minute to enroll because after October 31st the cost increases to $30!!

