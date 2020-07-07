A member of the University of Texas custodial services team has died as a result of the coronavirus, the university announced Tuesday.

This was the school’s first coronavirus-related death.

"This loss is absolutely devastating to me, as I know it is to so many members of our campus community," interim President Jay Hartzell wrote in an email to campus.

The university is not releasing the custodian’s name out of respect to the family's privacy, Hartzell said. In May, UT reported a cluster of cases in 11 custodial workers. It was unclear if the death was related to that earlier outbreak.

Hartzell said the deceased individual’s positive test result was reported to the university last month, and contact tracing, employee notification and facility disinfection occurred as necessary.

"There are no actions or new precautions to take on campus right now," Hartzell wrote. "However, given the virus is still very active in our city and in other locations across the state and nation, everyone should continue to follow preventative precautions."

UT has been tracking cases of the virus in students, faculty and staff members during the past few weeks. Over the Fourth of July weekend, the university reported 14 new cases, including 13 students and one employee.

As the university prepares to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester, officials are emphasizing the importance of wearing cloth masks, keeping 6 feet from others and regularly washing hands.

Although the fall semester will include some in-person activities, UT leaders have repeatedly said it will be unlike any other semester. Classrooms will have limited capacities; many classes will still be held online; and students, faculty and staff members will be subject to routine symptom monitoring.

University officials have said they plan to have the capacity to test 1,500 people a day for the coronavirus in the coming semester.

"This is a heartbreaking moment for Longhorn Nation," Hartzell wrote Tuesday. "We have weathered the pandemic for months, but now, it has become personal in a whole new way. As we manage our grief, it is my hope that we can pull together, unite and redouble our commitment to health, safety and combating this disease on campus and within our communities."