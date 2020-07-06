This records package is presented as a public service by area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense. Guilt or innocence must be determined in a court of law. The Register pushes all information provided by participating law enforcement agencies.

Runnels County Jail records reflect that 65individuals were arrested between 06/29/20 and 07/05/20 by area law enforcement agencies.

Antonio Martinez, 34, BPD, warrant: minor in possession alcohol, warrant: speeding, warrant: possession drug paraphernalia, warrant: insufficient number of life jackets, warrant: failure to maintain financial responsibility; bond $1,755.

Joshua D. Massey, 25, BPD, forgery financial instrument, possession drug paraphernalia; bond

Don D. Jones, 40, BPD, criminal trespass; bond $1,000.

Triston D. Soto, WPD, MTR possession controlled substance, no red light on bicycle, possession drug paraphernalia; bond $16,000.

Pete Ochoa, 21, WPD, warrant: assault family violence, warrant: interference w/emergency call; bond $4,000.