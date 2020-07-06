AUSTIN

Feedback encouraged

on new Healthy Streets

A number of new streets are being proposed for phase two of Austin Transportation's Healthy Streets Initiative.

Feedback is encouraged via an interactive MAP, bit.ly/3eOFzkN, and initial selection of streets will be made soon. Additional streets will be identified, reviewed, selected and implemented on a monthly basis thereafter.

At the direction of the City Council, the Transportation Department is implementing the Healthy Streets Initiative to support appropriate physical distancing while using city streets for walking and bicycling for health and wellness as well as to access jobs and services under COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Healthy Streets are neighborhood streets that are opened up for walking and bicycling by implementing temporary traffic control devices. These devices may include signage, traffic cones and barricades which limit motor vehicle traffic to residents, their guests and other services, including emergency services.

For more information: AustinTexas.gov/HealthyStreets.

SOUTHWEST AUSTIN

Construction begins

on new fire/EMS station

Construction on a new joint Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services station is beginning at 5410 W. U.S. 290 West.

Construction of Fire Station 51/ATCEMS Station 38, a $9.6 million project, is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2021.

Features of this 15,000-square-foot building include four public safety vehicle bays; two-storied main building, first story for vehicle bays and a fuel station for city vehicles.

GEORGETOWN

Justice of Peace office

only open on Wednesdays

Due to the concerning increase in COVID-19 cases, the Williamson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Office, 100 Wilco Way, will open only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays until further notice.

Appointments will be required prior to arrival.

To schedule an appointment: 512-943-1501. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the drop box next to the door on the south side of the building or pay at wilco.org/JP3.

American-Statesman staff