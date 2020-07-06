Descendants of Julius Allen and Nancy Ann Brice gathered for their 51st annual reunion in Winters, TX on June 20-21, 2020 at the Winter Community Center. Julius and Nancy Brice were longtime residents of Wingate, TX. The first Reunion was held in the Ballinger Park in 1969. Everyone enjoyed an evening meal of fried fish and the fixings and then a Father’s Day dinner brisket meal cooked by Smokin Horns Cooking Team led by Rocky Weidner. After the evening meal an auction was held to help generate funds to pay expenses. Part of the fun was seeing who would get the highest bid.

There were 149 family members and visitors in attendance. Those attending were Oleta Brice of Winters, TX; Darlene and Timothy Kelly of Ballinger, TX; Vonda Grun of Lubbock, TX; Ann and Eddie Bedrick of Llano, TX, Steve,Georgia and Shane Collier of Buchanan Dam, TX; Judy Brice-Snowden, Reyes and Brandie Pardo and kids all of Odessa, TX; Marilyn DelaCruz of Galt, CA; Fayrene Henager, Bobby and Gloria Smith, Marshall Smith, and Debbie Parker from Belton, TX; Gracie McClellan of Frisco, TX; Emily McClellan, Billy and Alisha Westbrook, Terry Sanders, Ashley Parker, Scott Airhart, and Travis and Alicia Sims and daughter all of Abilene, TX; Kenneth, Cynthia and Sarah Henager of Moody, TX; Gary Brice, and Meagan Vincent and family all of Nolanville, TX; Leon Brice of Comanche, TX; Odell McGinnis, Scarlett and Wendell Smethers and granddaughter, Sarah and Jonathan Mendez and family, Brandy McGinnis and family, Greg and Sherri Johnson all of Mineral Wells, TX; Dana Wilson and Glenn Wilson of Baton Rouge, LA; Francis Faglie, Bobby Joe Faglie, Tina and Gayland Mitchell and grandson, and Katy Mitchell all of Merkel, TX; Kirsten and Brandon Tripp of Statford, TX; Jim Bob Webb of Kopperl, TX; Breanna Webb of Coppell, TX; Dusty and Cheryl Weidner of Blackwell, TX; Tina and Les Coffey of Point Comfort, TX; Teresa Long of Olivia, TX; William, Brandy and Jeffery Gunter of Point Blank, TX; Wendy and Randall Lyons and family all of Clifton, TX; Nathan and Gena Wright and girls of Ira, TX; Eddie Weidner of Altus, OK; Ryan Weidner and Shea Jeffrey of Wolfforth, TX; Dylan Weidner of Carlsbad, TX; Marcus and Katy Ogas and boys of Salado, TX; Marcus and Olivia Baker, Brenda Braden and grandson, Sandy Camp, Rusty and Kim Weidner and kids, Melissa Dominquez and boys, Rocky Weidner and grandkids, Shellie and Joey Bejil, Leslie and Kitty Brice, Michael Brice, Samuel Dominquez and Cortney Bogs, Misti and Steve Zuniga and kids, Cassie Hogeda and family, Danielle and Evan Echols, Hannah and Briwleigh, Gavin Moynihaw and Terry Weidner all of San Angelo, TX; Jordon and Kobby Weidner of Abernathy, TX; and Carolyn Basurto and Latisha Weidner of Crane, TX.

Friends joining them were Bonnie Hartline of Trent, Kelly Wright of Sweetwater, Chris Delgado of Merkel, Logan Fleetwood of Odessa, Abby Guerra and Aubree of Clinton, LA, Mary Lou Dement of Sweetwater, Byran and Marcie Webb and of Winters, and Jace and Gina Watson of Carlsbad, TX.