HOWE - Howe Mayor Bill French, along with the city’s Chamber of Commerce, is leading an effort to restore the town’s Memorial Park.

The Howe Memorial Park Transformation Project is seeking sponsors to buy new playground equipment and make other improvements.

The park was established in 1992. It sits at the corner of Denny Street and Kosse Street, where the Davenport Motel and later the public library once stood.

The "Million Pennies Campaign" helped fund its original construction. During that year’s Founders Day Festival, it was dedicated to the memory of Leisha McCarthy, a local child who died at a young age after a long illness.

The playground equipment was installed the following spring. For years it served the needs of countless youngsters before gradually falling into disrepair. Eventually city officials made the difficult decision to remove the equipment due to safety concerns.

Now French hopes that, with help from the community, new equipment will make the park better than ever.

"We’re doing well so far, but we’re nowhere near our goal," he said.

The city currently has $30,000 budgeted for the project. However, the hope is that with the help of local businesses as well as government matching grants, the city will be able to spend closer to $90,000 on equipment.

Heartland Park and Recreation, LLC has agreed to assist with grant-writing and match funds with those raised by the city.

If enough funds are raised, the city would be able to purchase a more modern structure that is ADA approved.

The playground equipment would be placed in the currently vacant 900 square-foot box where the previous equipment stood. Additional mulch and timbers would be added to meet current safety guidelines.

French adds that if enough money is raised, new playground equipment could also be added to a second city park.

The Howe Area Chamber of Commerce has floated a proposal for Memorial Park that includes two interactive "flowers" that play notes as each petal is hit with an attached mallet.

It also envisions new stones being placed between the playground and pavilion. The structure would be "limelight," which are bright colors that are purported to be attractive to kids and encourage their engagement.

In addition to playground equipment, the city also stressed the need for repainting the current pavilion and installing bench seating. The estimated cost for this is approximately $8,500.

A rendering of the proposed project can be found on the Howe Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page at facebook.com/howechamber/. Those interested in contributing to the effort are advised to contact Monte Walker at 903-532-6080 or mwalker@cityofhowe.com.

"This is a very much-needed thing," French said. "We hope to have something that we can be pretty proud of."