Comal County officials on Friday announced that a ninth person has died from the coronavirus.

A man in his 80s from north of Canyon Lake with a confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and underlying conditions died while being treated at a hospital, Comal County public health officials said.

The man’s death comes as the county, like many other parts of Texas, has seen a recent spike in new infections. On Friday, officials reported 71 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus. That brings the total of confirmed Comal County infections since the pandemic began to 907.

The county also has confirmed 301 recoveries from COVID-19 but 597 cases remain active.

As of Friday, the Comal County Office of Public Health reported that:

· 7,161 tests have been conducted

· 690 tests were positive

· 217 more cases are considered probable

The percentage of tests with a positive result in Comal County is now 12.67%, up from 12.63% on Tuesday and 9.2% one week ago, officials said.

Among the 907 confirmed and probable cases in Comal County:

· 660 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

· 155 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

· 44 from south of Canyon Lake

· 23 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

· 21 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

· 4 from Fair Oaks Ranch

Coronavirus-related information, including county office closures and restrictions, is available at comalcountytx.com/covid19.

If you have questions or concerns about the coronavirus, call the county’s COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline will be closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

CORONAVIRUS IN TEXAS: What we know, latest updates