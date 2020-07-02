Williamson County reported an increase of 109 known coronavirus cases on Wednesday night, bringing the total number of cases to 2,339.

The highest number of new daily confirmed coronavirus cases the county had reported as of Wednesday was an increase of 169 cases on Sunday, said Deb Strahler, a spokeswoman for the Williamson County and Cities Health District. The coronavirus case numbers for Thursday were not yet available.

The county has reported 39 deaths and 932 recoveries in known coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

In the past week confirmed coronavirus cases in the county have increased by 725 in the county.

As of Wednesday, the county had 15% of its intensive care beds in hospitals available. It also had 28% of all hospital beds available.

Round Rock continued to have the highest number of deaths and cases in the county. It had 889 confirmed cases, including 25 deaths and 413 recoveries on Wednesday.

Georgetown had the second highest number of deaths and cases in the county with 401 known cases including six deaths and 140 recoveries.

For more information on the latest COVID-19 cases count in Williamson County, please visit the Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) dashboard located at www.wcchd.org/COVID-19/dashboard.php. The dashboard information is updated daily.

If you have symptoms of respiratory illness including cough, fever, and shortness of breath, please contact your health care provider. It is important to call ahead before arriving at a clinic, urgent care, or emergency department to avoid potential spread. For information on the county response to COVID-19, go to www.wilco.org/COVID-19.

