ANNA - Anytime Fitness in Anna is hosting a canned food drive through July 7.

Those who have non-perishable items to donate are encouraged to stop by the facility and drop them off during normal staffed hours.

The business is located at 804-904 S. Central Expressway.

Owner Sanket Desai said the food drive was a way for he and his wife, co-owner Vrunda Desai, to express their respect and gratitude for the community.

"We just wanted to show the importance of having this great community and to give that positive vibe that we are all in this together," he said.

Items collected will be given to the Melissa Rotary Club.

Although his business is located in Anna, Sanket Desai said he wanted to support all of the areas that members at his gym come from.

He and Vrunda have also brought meals to Anna first responders and plan to do the same soon in Van Alstyne.

"We’re all going through the same thing, so we just wanted to do some good," he said.

Like most local businesses, Anytime Fitness has struggled through the pandemic. For nearly two months it could not open at all.

Now, even though the doors are open again, he estimates that club usage is still down 25 to 30 percent.

Despite this, both Sanket and Vrunda Desai are confident that they will endure, and that better times are head.

Vrunda said that she’s never helped run a food drive before. However, she is happy to help those who do so much for her.

"We just want to help the community, spread the word out there, and let them know that we support them," she said.