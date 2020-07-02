Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order today, requiring Texans to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The order will go into effect on Friday, July 3 at noon.

"Wearing a face covering in public is proven to be one of the most effective ways we have to slow the spread of COVID-19," said Abbott.

The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.

The State reported 7,935 new COVID-19 cases today and 44 new deaths. "Nueces County has become the highest COVID-19 positive rate increase per capita in the entire state," said Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni on July, 2.