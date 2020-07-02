Jim Wells County received confirmation on nine new COVID-19 cases tonight bringing the new total reported cases to 176.

One case was retracted from earlier reported due to the patients residential jurisdiction, below are the new cases.

* Case # 168: Female in her 60’s

* Case # 169: Female in her 30’s

*Case # 170: Female in her 30’s.

* Case # 171: Male in his 50’s

* Case # 172: Male in his 40’s

* Case # 173: Female in her Teen’s

* Case # 174: Female in her 40’s

* Case # 175: Male in his 10’s

* Case # 176: Female in her 40’s

Six of the new positive cases are from zip code 78332, three are from zip code 78372.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide executive order today, requiring Texans to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases, with few exceptions. The order will go into effect on Friday, July 3 at noon.

The Governor also issued a proclamation giving mayors and county judges the ability to impose restrictions on some outdoor gatherings of over 10 people, and making it mandatory that, with certain exceptions, people cannot be in groups larger than ten and must maintain six feet of social distancing from others.