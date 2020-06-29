A divided U.S. Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law Monday that would have closed most abortion clinics in the state, declining to overrule a 2016 decision that voided an almost identical law in Texas.

The 5-4 ruling deprived abortion opponents of a hoped-for victory under the court’s new conservative majority in two significant ways.

First, by upholding the Texas ruling, the court preserved a precedent-setting legal standard that requires courts to weigh the benefits of an abortion restriction against the burden it causes, a more difficult bar to clear.

Second, the court rejected Louisiana’s attempt to bar abortion providers from challenging restrictions on behalf of patients — which would have made it far more difficult to sue over stricter regulations that Texas and other Republican-run states tend to enact.

Monday’s ruling struck down a Louisiana law that required abortion doctors to gain admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of their clinic.

In 2016, the Supreme Court said difficulty acquiring those privileges forced half of Texas abortion clinics to close when the state law took effect in 2013, placing an improper burden on women seeking an abortion for a requirement that did nothing to improve safety.

The Louisiana law, known as Act 620, would have left one clinic open in the state, abortion providers argued.

Writing for the court, Justice Stephen Breyer said there was no proven medical benefit to requiring admitting privileges, which are difficult if not impossible for many abortion doctors to acquire based on reasons beyond their control, including opposition to abortion by leaders of hospital systems.

"The reduction in abortion providers caused by Act 620 would inevitably mean longer waiting times and increased crowding," Breyer wrote. "Delays in obtaining an abortion increase the risk that a woman will experience complications from the procedure and may make it impossible for her to choose a noninvasive medication abortion."

The ruling overturned a decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld Act 620.

Abortion opponents, who had been emboldened by the addition of conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the court, criticized the ruling.

"Louisiana’s law is a common-sense measure that protects women’s health and safety from those who favor their bottom line over patients’ well-being," said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had urged the court to uphold Louisiana’s law and block abortion providers from suing on behalf of patients.

"Every woman deserves to know that her doctor has the necessary skills to treat them successfully," Paxton said.

Abortion-rights advocates celebrated Monday.

"Access to abortion care has a profound impact on a person’s health and life," said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. "For this reason, the Constitution protects the most intimate decisions that a person makes about their body, their health, their life and their future."

Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would have upheld the Louisiana law, but the difference Monday was Chief Justice John Roberts, who disagreed in 2016 with the decision that struck down the Texas admitting privileges law but said Monday that the ruling had established a precedent for future courts to follow.

Because Louisiana’s law so closely mirrored the Texas statute, the prior ruling must be followed, Roberts wrote in a separate opinion concurring with the four liberal justices who favored striking down Act 620.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany criticized the ruling, saying states have a legitimate interest in regulating any medical procedure to protect patient safety.

"Instead of valuing fundamental democratic principles, unelected justices have intruded on the sovereign prerogatives of state governments by imposing their own policy preference in favor of abortion," McEnany said.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List, called the ruling a "bitter disappointment" that underlined the need to support President Donald Trump.

"It is imperative that we reelect President Trump and our pro-life majority in the U.S. Senate so we can further restore the judiciary, most especially the Supreme Court," Dannenfelser said.

Abortion-rights advocates agreed that Monday’s ruling set the stage for continued fights in the courts, the Texas Legislature and the general election.

"Despite the decision, we know Texas Republicans will continue their attacks on abortion. We’ve seen them do it even in the middle of a global pandemic," said Royce Brooks, executive director of Annie’s List, which works to elect progressive women in Texas.

Brittany Switzer with the Texas Democratic Party said the ruling showed the importance of defeating Trump and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in November.

"Should Trump and Cornyn win reelection, they and the rest of the Republican Party will stop at nothing to appoint as many anti-choice judges as they can in their crusade to strip women of their basic rights," Switzer said.