The vast majority of speakers addressing the Texas State Board of Education on Monday lobbied for comprehensive sex education and urged members to include information about contraception, consent, sexual orientation and gender identity in the state’s curriculum.

More than 260 signed up to address the board in a marathon virtual public hearing as the board reviews the state's curriculum standards, which includes changes to its sex education teaching program.

The board heard testifiers for 15 hours, concluding the meeting after 1 a.m. Despite chasms in what speakers said should be taught to Texas students, the meeting lacked the fireworks seen in previous years over contentious issues, something Chairman Keven Ellis noted at the conclusion of the meeting, thanking everyone for their professionalism and respect for others’ viewpoints.

The state has not updated its health standards, including what Texas students are taught about sex, in more than two decades.

Texas law requires schools that offer sex education to promote abstinence as the preferred behavior for unmarried students. Most of those lessons are relegated to the middle and high school levels.

More than 80% of Texas school districts teach abstinence-only material or don’t teach sex education at all. Districts are able to teach an "abstinence-plus" curriculum, which encourages abstinence but also teaches other methods to prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

Curriculum work groups made up of school officials, teachers and health experts began drafting revisions to the standards in September.

The proposed revisions remain focused on abstinence, though changes include more information on contraception and sexually transmitted infection prevention. The recommended revisions by the health standards work group include fifth graders learning about fertilization and sixth graders being taught about sexual intercourse. Seventh graders could learn about the levels of effectiveness of contraception, which isn’t taught until high school under existing standards.

Texas has one of the country’s highest teen birth rates at 25.3 births per 1,000 for teens between the ages of 15 and 19.

The draft revisions do not include any information about sexual orientation or gender identity. Changes could still be made, and it’s up to the state board to determine whether students should learn more and be introduced to some topics earlier.

Dr. Chinwe Efuribe, an Austin-area pediatrician, said she’s worked with teens who are pregnant because of a misguided understanding of the risks or limited information on contraceptive methods.

"Young people are hungry for accurate information that is holistic and it's about their health," Efuribe said. "And they really fare better when they learn this information from trusted, caring adults such as a teacher."

Information on risks and contraceptives can "be easily provided within the context of a health education class. I know and I value my role as a doctor but my reach doesn’t compare to those of trusted adults who engage more frequently with those youth and provide them with the skills they need to be well-informed consumers of health care."

Addison McKenna, a rising freshman at LASA High School in Austin, said an updated comprehensive sexual health education will provide youth with the power to have age-appropriate information available to them to develop the skills to learn personal responsibility and to understand health and well-being.

"As an LGBTQ student, the sex ed curriculum is more important than most people think. It’s important that all students are represented," McKenna said. "While I understand that abstinence is best, it is important, I believe young people should be able to learn safe ways to protect themselves at a young age so they can be safer in the future."

While the state has taught an abstinence-only or abstinence-focused sex education curriculum for 22 years, some said the education should come from students’ parents.

Monica Cline, a former street health educator who worked with teens and now promotes sexual risk avoidance education, or abstinence, said students who receive comprehensive sex education can feel pressured to become sexually active.

"Parents should be educated and have these conversations with their children at home, but it should be at their own pace and their child’s pace, and not forced on them by a mandate in our public schools," she said.

District 11 Board Member Patricia Hardy, a Fort Worth Republican, said many children don’t receive any sex education at home.

"Which has really brought us to this point that public school is having to do this teaching," she said. "We must realize that all children are needing this information and many of them are not getting it. That’s why we find ourselves in a precarious situation with sex education."

No vote will be taken this week. The state board will host another hearing in September, with a first vote on the curriculum and a final vote on the changes in November.